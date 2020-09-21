Sharon D. Clarke & More Join Line-Up for New Audio Project WRITTEN ON THE WAVES

The season will continue throughout the remainder of 2020.

45North and Ellie Keel Productions today announce the cast for the brand-new audio project - Written on the Waves. Comprising 9 world premières, the casting across the pieces includes Rebecca Banatvala, Seraphina Beh, Hannah Bristow, Jonathan Case, Sharon D. Clarke, Nicola Coughlan, Mary Higgins, Amber James, Liam Jeavons, Daisy Lewis, Olivia Marcus, Ken Nwosu, Katherine Parkinson, Ell Potter, and Boadicea Ricketts. Also announced today, Adjoa Andoh will direct Lettie Precious' Nina Simone's Four Negro Women, as part of the project.

The second in the series to be released, on Thursday 24 September, will be Rafaella Marcus' debut play for audio, The You Play: small acts with Rebecca Banatvala, Jonathan Case, Amber James, Daisy Lewis, Ken Nwosu, Katherine Parkinson and Boadicea Ricketts.

The season will continue throughout the remainder of 2020 with Lem N Ginge: The Princess of Kakos released on 5 October. Writers and directors of the piece, Ell Potter and Mary Higgins will also star in this four-part feminist, queer, comedy-quest narrative, alongside Olivier Award-winning Sharon D. Clarke.

A Passion Play by Margaret Perry sees Hannah Bristow and Nicola Coughlan take to the airwaves. Directed by Jessica Lazar, it will be available from 26 October.

The first in the series, and currently live, is Loss and Hope - a trilogy by Luke Barnes, Tife Kusoro and Rafaella Marcus. Starring Liam Jeavons in This is a Man, Olivia Marcus in The Gift and We Have Sinned starring Seraphina Beh.

These can be accessed via www.forty-fivenorth.com/writtenonthewaves. Further casting for the first season will be announced shortly.

Listeners are invited to lose themselves in the intimacy of these audio worlds, in these nine thrilling, newly commissioned stories which will spark listeners' imaginative worlds, and enable audiences to connect with each other while we are forced to remain apart.

Embracing the opportunities lockdown has presented with enhanced technology and communication, the first season will also include a special international commission - encouraging a more global way of working through finding new ways of collaborating transatlantically. This project and a final commission to complete the first season will be announced shortly.

