IN CONVERSATION WITH SHIRLEY BALLAS Comes to the Watermill

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Watermill Theatre has announced a special one-off fundraising event, In Conversation with Shirley Ballas, the first in a new collaboration with Hungerford Bookshop, an award-winning independent bookshop in the Berkshire town.

In Conversation with Shirley Ballas will see the BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing Head Judge and World Latin Champion take to the stage in the unique and intimate setting of the Watermill, providing a one-off opportunity for audiences to get up-close with the dancing legend, as she talks about her new book Dance to the Death.

In Conversation with Shirley Ballas will take place at 3pm on Wednesday 23 October 2024 at the Watermill Theatre, and tickets start at £36 including a copy of her brand-new book, Dance to the Death (published by Harper Collins on 10 October, RRP £18.99), with book signing after the show.

Claire Murray Executive Director at the Watermill says: “We are thrilled to be working with our friends at Hungerford Bookshop on what we hope will be the first of many collaborative events.

We champion new writing on stage at the Watermill, and it’s so exciting to expand on that and celebrate new writing from the page too! We’re also no strangers to Strictly stars, with Oti Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood each bringing their choreographic talents to our work over the last few years, so we hope Shirley will feel right at home here!

This partnership with Hungerford Bookshop is especially important to us at this time, as we continue to navigate a future with no statutory funding. Collaborating with independent creative organisations at the heart of the community is a great way for us to support each other and continue to deliver work that welcomes everyone to enjoy the magic of storytelling."

Emma from Hungerford Bookshop says: “Hungerford Bookshop is delighted to be working with the Watermill Theatre - it holds a special place in so many hearts. Books and plays bring stories to life, and we look forward to introducing audiences to interesting authors and literature at this important arts space. Our first joint event will be a lively, fun and frank interview with star of Strictly, Shirley Ballas. We can't wait to hear what she has to say about her latest murder mystery - full of suspects and spice! And maybe she'll give away some Strictly secrets too..."

Dance to the Death by Shirley Ballas will be published in hard back by HQ on 10 October, also available in eBook and audio.

After solving a series of murders at Blackpool Tower Ballroom, all Lily Richmond and Susie Cooper want is a peaceful Christmas. The last thing they expect is to find a dead body backstage at the Royal Albert Hall. Even worse, the victim is one of Lily’s students, a trust fund debutante set to be the new star of the ballroom dancing world. Lily and Susie set to investigating, but every clue throws up more questions, and around every corner lurk more suspects. And along the way, familiar faces on the dance scene will make themselves known – some that ought to stay in the past. Will the unlikely duo manage to wrap up the case in time to enjoy the holiday with their loved ones? Or is there a greater danger behind the scenes than they could have imagined?

Pre-priority booking for In Conversation with Shirley Ballas is open from 1 October, with priority booking for Watermill members opening from 4 October, and general on sale on 8 October.

Comments