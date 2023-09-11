I'M MUSLAMIC DON'T PANIC Comes to Lancaster This Month

The performance is on 21 September 2023 at 7.45pm.

I'm Muslamic Don't Panik comes to Lancaster on the 21st September, 2023.

Spoken word meets dance, live music meets clowning – welcome to the wonderful world of British-Iranian Hip-Hop head Bobak, who brings his intimate biographical show, I'm Muslamic Don't Panik.

From Bristol to the Tehran marathon and back again, Bobak invites us on a journey to accept his own heritage as he explores a media culture that holds fast to the idea that the Middle East is a frightening and dangerous place. Through a joyful evening of dance theatre – and conversations with a series of weird and wonderful characters from across the world – will he finally be able to say he truly knows himself?

 

 “Expect to meet a host of fabulous characters including the wildly funny, exclusively Farsi speaking The Purrsian – a real audience favourite. Surprise guests will jump up on stage for an all-out dance battle, there will be live saxophone, beatbox and traditional Iranian song. All this is followed by classic Middle Eastern hospitality in the form of Persian tea and treats. So, come along – you won't be disappointed.” Bobak.

 

Bobak graduated from The Northern School of Contemporary Dance in 2004 and has worked as a dance artist ever since, mostly co-creating, performing and choreographing other people's projects and visions. Running in parallel, he has enjoyed trips to Iran, where his mother was born, and has been overwhelmed by the people's warmth and hospitality – not just his family but people he met on the street or through travel and dance.

 

“At the same time, I witnessed an increased narrative in the media equating Islam to terrorism and the general rise of Islamophobia and a dehumanizing of people from the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region”.

 

“The rise of Donald Trump and personal problems faced through the US Muslim ban played into my growing sense of unease. This is what led me to return to the studio on a mission to make a difference. To start a more nuanced conversation that resulted in the creation of this show, which I'm proud to have made with support from a fantastic team.”




