Hoxton Hall Presents CHASING RAINBOWS

An exciting new play by performance poet Oneness Sankara premieres at Hoxton Hall in London. Chasing Rainbows runs from Tuesday 25 June to Saturday 20 July at 7.30pm. The play is directed by Karena Johnson, who is also Artistic Director of Hoxton Hall.

CHASING RAINBOWS unveils the story of Amanda (called Ama), a driven academic, as she trains and becomes the first Caribbean woman in space. She achieves her goal, but sadly at considerable cost to her family life. The striking aerial performance in this production captures a universal story about the inescapable tensions of contemporary motherhood. Ama has been an overachiever throughout her life, resisting conformity to make something of herself. But instead of being an inspiration to other girls with big dreams, Ama is condemned as a ruthless career woman who abandoned her child in order to take to the sky. As she prepares an address for her daughter's graduation whilst orbiting the Earth, she ponders the cost of "chasing rainbows." This production looks at family dynamics and sacrifices through aerial performances and physical theatre.

Oneness Sankara is a writer, singer, songwriter, actress, director and musician. Her work has been performed at Glastonbury, the Royal Festival Hall the BBC and SKY. She is the first artist outside of North America to win an award at The Toronto International Poetry Slam. She is also the only female member of the award winning poetry quartet, Best Kept Secret.

Karena Johnson is Artistic Director and CEO of Hoxton Hal since 2015 when she relaunched the Victorian music hall with a vision to create a home for contemporary variety performance. Her twenty years' experience as an award-winning director and producer includes being Artistic Director of The Broadway in Barking; Director of Loud Talkin'; acting Artistic Director at Contact Theatre, Manchester and head of programming at Oval House Theatre. She has also been Artistic Associate at Theatre Royal, Stratford East; Nottingham Playhouse and the NOW Festival. Extensive directing credits include plays at Broadway, Barking; Hackney Empire; Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith; West Yorkshire Playhouse and Theatre Royal, Stratford East.

The creative team is Libby Watson designer and lighting designer Rob Callender.

HOXTON HALL is a Grade II* listed Victorian Music Hall nestling in the heart of East London and home to contemporary variety. The magnificent theatre, music and events venue also offers rehearsal and learning spaces as well as recording studios for young people in Hackney. Since its establishment in 1863, Hoxton Hall has pioneered creative engagement and community partnerships, remaining a key provider of a diverse programme of performances and youth activities in the East End, whilst hosting guests of the calibre of Patty Smith, Dave Gorman and Paul Weller





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You