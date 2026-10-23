Horror Festival 2026 to Return to The Courtyard Theatre
The London venue will present performances including HORROR ANTHOLOGY, SUCCUBUS, IMPROV THE DEAD, THE WEREWOLF and NIGHT OF THE STRIPPING DEAD.
The Courtyard Theatre will bring back its Horror Festival for 2026. Running from 27 October to 1 November, the festival invites audiences to step into a world of dark storytelling, comedy, burlesque and theatrical surprises.
From eerie encounters to supernatural mischief, this year's programme brings together an eclectic mix of performances celebrating the darker, stranger and more playful side of live entertainment. Whether you're looking for a genuine fright, a night of laughter or something a little out of the ordinary, there's plenty to discover.
Siva Zagel, Head of Programming at The Courtyard Theatre, says: 'The Halloween season is the perfect opportunity to explore bold ideas, unusual stories and unexpected forms of performance. We're looking forward to welcoming audiences for a programme that brings together creativity, humour and a healthy dose of the macabre.'
Tim Gill, Artistic Director, adds: 'Horror Festival is a chance to celebrate the imagination and individuality of the artists who make live performance so exciting. From unsettling stories to outrageous entertainment, the programme offers something different for audiences looking to experience theatre beyond the ordinary.'
This Halloween, leave the familiar behind and embrace the strange. With a varied programme of performances across the week, The Courtyard Theatre is the place to discover your next theatrical obsession - if you dare.
Explore the programme below and book your tickets to join us for Horror Festival 2026.
HORROR FESTIVAL 2026 - FULL PROGRAMME
27 Oct & 31 Oct - 7pm
Horror Anthology
28 Oct - 7pm
SUCCUBUS
29 Oct - 7pm
Improv The Dead
31 Oct - 7:30pm
The Werewolf
1 November
Night of the Stripping Dead - 8pm
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