Horror Festival 2026 to Return to The Courtyard Theatre

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Courtyard Theatre will bring back its Horror Festival for 2026. Running from 27 October to 1 November, the festival invites audiences to step into a world of dark storytelling, comedy, burlesque and theatrical surprises.

From eerie encounters to supernatural mischief, this year's programme brings together an eclectic mix of performances celebrating the darker, stranger and more playful side of live entertainment. Whether you're looking for a genuine fright, a night of laughter or something a little out of the ordinary, there's plenty to discover.

Siva Zagel, Head of Programming at The Courtyard Theatre, says: 'The Halloween season is the perfect opportunity to explore bold ideas, unusual stories and unexpected forms of performance. We're looking forward to welcoming audiences for a programme that brings together creativity, humour and a healthy dose of the macabre.'

Tim Gill, Artistic Director, adds: 'Horror Festival is a chance to celebrate the imagination and individuality of the artists who make live performance so exciting. From unsettling stories to outrageous entertainment, the programme offers something different for audiences looking to experience theatre beyond the ordinary.'

This Halloween, leave the familiar behind and embrace the strange. With a varied programme of performances across the week, The Courtyard Theatre is the place to discover your next theatrical obsession - if you dare.

Explore the programme below and book your tickets to join us for Horror Festival 2026.

HORROR FESTIVAL 2026 - FULL PROGRAMME

27 Oct & 31 Oct - 7pm

Horror Anthology

28 Oct - 7pm

SUCCUBUS

29 Oct - 7pm

Improv The Dead

31 Oct - 7:30pm

The Werewolf

1 November

Night of the Stripping Dead - 8pm

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 16 Hrs 01 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming