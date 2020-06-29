Hope Mill Theatre To Live Stream UK Premiere Of A New Documentary Celebrating The Career Of Olympia Dukakis

Hope Mill Theatre will live stream the UK premiere of a new documentary celebrating the career of stage and screen icon Olympia Dukakis, in collaboration with the producers of the film.

Olympia, directed by Harry Mavromichalis, will be shown on Friday 10th July at 6pm on Hope Mill Theatre's facebook page.

The premiere of the US documentary was due to have taken place in New York but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic - so producers have decided to have a one-off online premiere of the film before its wider release. As well as the UK premiere, it is also being streamed in the USA & Europe.

Olympia is an intimate look at the life and career of one of the greatest actresses to grace the stage and screen. A deeply personal portrait of the actress and her craft and her legacy.

The fly-on-all-wall film features stars including Whoopi Goldberg, Laura Linney and more talking about 89-year-old Dukakis, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1988 for her role in Moonstruck and appears in the much-loved film Steel Magnolias.

The documentary will be followed by a pre-recorded Q&A with the actress.

The documentary will be free to view but Hope Mill Theatre is asking for donations from audiences.

Joseph Houston, Artistic Director of Hope Mill Theatre, said: "We are honoured to be involved in the live stream of the Premiere of Olympia. So many generations know Olympia's incredible work from screen, but not many may be familiar with her career on stage, which was her first love and continues to be. It will be an in-depth, personal look into her craft and career and we are thrilled to be sharing it with UK audiences. There will be no cost to view the documentary, but we will be sharing info on how to support us and make a donation to the venue."

Olympia is produced and directed by Harry Mavromichalis, Executive Produced by Anthoula Katsimatides and Sid Ganis.

