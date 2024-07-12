Hope Mill Theatre Awarded Grant By The National Lottery Heritage Fund

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester has been awarded a significant grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to help deliver a series of community projects this year centred around the 200th birthday of the building the organisation is based in.



The theatre – a registered charity – Factory of Creativity CIO - is based within the Grade II Listed Hope Mill building, on Pollard Street in Holt Town area of Ancoats – and has secured the grant of just under £200,000 to deliver a series of events and community initiatives



The grant of £198,430 is made possible by National Lottery players and will fund a family fun day in August as well as supporting a research project exploring the history of the mill and an open evening in the autumn.



Built in 1824 Hope Mill was one of the earliest developments in industrial Ancoats, now in the Holt Town area, and operated as a Fustian Weaving and Cotton Spinning Mill. Once the beating heart of the industrial community, 200 years later, Hope Mill Theatre, is the beating creative heart of the community and will host a series of community focused events throughout the year.



The main events will take place over the August bank holiday on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th August. A free family fun day will offer local families the opportunity to come to celebrate in the grounds of Hope Mill, and will include Victorian style funfair attractions, stalls, food, as well as an opportunity to find out more about the history of the building and area.



Did you know the ice-cream cone was invented in Ancoats? As part of the event to honour the famous ice cream cone, all attendees will receive a FREE ice cream. On Sunday 25th August there will be a maker’s market, showcasing local vendors and makers, as well as food, drink, and DJ.



The grant will also fund a researcher to delve into the history of the mill, as well as the local area and to collate local stories.



In October, the theatre will collaborate with the building owners and AWOL Studios – also based in the mill - to host an open evening, where people will be able to come and look at the creative studios and the diverse range of artists and makers working there, as well as the opportunity to look around the Grade II Listed building. As part of this evening the theatre will also have an exhibition in the theatre space, which will display their findings about the history of the mill and local area.



The funding from the Heritage Fund will also support the theatre to re-introduce their monthly Play Reading Club, support their Young Persons Summer School, as well as funding artists as part of their annual LGBTQ+ Festival; Turn On Fest, in January.



William Whelton, CEO and Co-founder of Hope Mill Theatre said: “There is so much creativity within the 200 year old walls of Hope Mill and it is extremely important to us that we share that with our local community. We are thrilled to receive this grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund that will help us to celebrate the amazing building that we have called home for nine years, along with other organisations such as our neighbours AWOL Studios.



“Industrial mills such as Hope Mill were once the beating hearts of the city and with so few of them left, it is important we honour the past, which includes the good and the bad, but all the time with a focus on community.



“Hope Mill Theatre navigated some difficult times last year as an organisation, but we are coming out of the other end of that more resilient and with a really exciting year ahead. This funding is a much welcome addition to our established – and important - work with our local community and young people.”



Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “Having played a key role in Manchester’s industrial story and now as a centre for creativity, Hope Mill has a vibrant and rich history, which is why we are delighted to support the theatre to celebrate the heritage building’s 200th birthday. It is fantastic to know that, thanks to National Lottery players, this project will bring local people together and connect them with the heritage of the mill in a variety of ways.”



As well as its award-winning theatre productions – which include critically acclaimed revivals of RENT, Mame, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Lizzie – Hope Mill Theatre run a number of community outreach schemes including a community choir, a theatre school and an amateur dramatics arm.



For more information on the Open Day please visit: https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/our-story/hope-mills-200th-birthday/



