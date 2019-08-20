Hive North Return To The Lowry To Celebrate New LGBT+ Writing In OutStageUs

Seven new scripts from some of the North West's most exciting writers will take centre stage at The Lowry next month as Manchester theatre company, Hive North, with OutStageUs.

Running from Thurs 10 to Sat 12 September, OutStageUs will present works that reflect the past, present and future of LGBT+ activism to mark the 50th anniversary year of the Stonewall Riots, when the New York Police Department raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York's Greenwich Village.

After an open submission process, Hive North have selected scripts by new and established writers. Pieces being presented include Unspoken written by Hollyoaks' favourite Annie Wallace.

Talking about OutStageUs, Annie commented: "Following the shout out for submissions for Hive North's OutStageUs, I decided to submit something I had had in mind for some time. The dialogue came quickly. The editing less so. It's loosely based on a real event in my own life."

Gaydio and BBC Radio Manchester presenter Emma Goswell will present a series of Coming Out Stories, selected and edited from the podcast of the same name.

Other selected scripts include Mixed Up by James McDermott, Changes by Chloe McLaughlin and Katie Potter, Extra Curricular by Billie Collins and My Temple by brand new writer Tom Carney. Green Carnation Company will present Fluid, a new monologue by North West writer Nick Maynard.

OutStageUs will also present the North West premiere of My Loneliness is Killing Me, winner of Best Short Film at the 2018 BAFTA Scotland Awards. The film, written by Michael Richardson and directed by Tim Courtney explores loneliness and division among gay and queer communities.

Talking about OutStageUs artistic director of Hive North, Adam Zane said: "Working with new writers is a passion of ours and we're thrilled to be able to offer some of the most exciting upcoming talent the opportunity to not only present their work, but to spend time developing their scripts during the rehearsal process.

"We're thrilled at the quantity and quality of submissions for this years' OutStageUs, it's going to be a very special event celebrating our region's rich history of defiance and activism." he concluded.





