Hersh Dagmarr to Bring OUT OF THIS WORLD! to Crazy Coqs

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Cabaret artist Hersh Dagmarr will bring his Halloween-themed evening of song, Dagmarr's Dimanche: Out of this World!, to London's Crazy Coqs on Sunday 1 November 2026.

Somewhere between Weimar Berlin and now, Hersh Dagmarr misplaced several decades and no one can quite explain how. He's back at Piccadilly's legendary Crazy Coqs cabaret venue on Sunday 1 November (7:30pm) to set the record straight: he is very much alive. The disappearance was strategic, the comeback remains imminent, and he would very much like everyone to stop looking at him like they've seen a ghost.

Joining Hersh Dagmarr will be George Webster on piano, Charlie Scott on drums and Casper Hoedemakers on double bass for a Halloween-themed evening of songs made famous by Marlene Dietrich, Edith Piaf, Iggy Pop, Kylie Minogue, the Pet Shop Boys, Goldfrapp, Grace Jones and many more.

Expect chansons from a voice that shouldn't still exist, Sprechgesang from somewhere out of this world, and an evening that treats Hersh's prolonged absence as a minor scheduling inconvenience. Dark, strange, funny and perfectly timed for the season when the veil gets thin. He'll insist nothing unusual happened. Nothing could be less certain.

Hersh Dagmarr is a London-based native French singer/songwriter and a cabaret artist. His visceral inspiration from the grand German kabarett era mixed with his own background as a jazz singer and experience as a French club kid from the noughties evolved into a unique blend of expressionist and theatrical cabaret.

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