Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra Asks For Financial Help For Season to Go On

Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra is asking for financial help amidst the health crisis, Bexhill Observer reports.

"We have carefully prepared an exciting new season for you," says Spokesman Marcio da Silva. "However, due to unforeseen changes in the level of external financial support we have been offered, we need to raise £10,000 in order for the season to go ahead. If we raise this money, then we have been offered significant additional funds (to match this and to extend our financial base) to enable us move forward."

He goes on to say that without that funding, activities will need to be suspended until further notice.

"To do this after all that we have achieved in recent years would be a great regret. To do so close on the heels of the amazing response that we received for our Somewhere Over the Rainbow video and after all the work that we have put into planning and preparing for a positive come back season after all the difficulties of this crisis, would be an immense personal and professional disappointment."

A decision will be made on how the orchestra will proceed in seven days.

To donate any amount, email info@hastingsphilharmonic.com. For more information, visit http://www.hastingsphilharmonic.com/support-us.

