HOLDING LIGHT to Make Liverpool Everyman Debut for Fallen Angels Dance Theatre

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An award-winning recovery dance group that made their debut 15 years ago at one of Liverpool's smallest venues will return to the city this weekend to take to one of its most celebrated stages. Fallen Angels Dance Theatre first performed at community arts centre The Black-E in 2011. A decade and a half on, the group, which now works with people in addiction and mental health recovery across Liverpool, Chester, Ellesmere Port and Wigan, are on track to sell out the Liverpool Everyman theatre. Holding Light is at Liverpool Everyman on 17 October 2026 7.30pm.

Their new show, called Holding Light, celebrates the power of human resilience over adversity and it is coming to the Everyman on Saturday 17 October 2026, following sold out dates at the Royal Opera House in London (pictured) and Storyhouse arts centre in Chester.

To create the performance, eight local community dancers from Liverpool, Chester and Wirral, all in recovery from addiction or mental health issues, spent six months working with three acclaimed choreographers, including Russell Maliphant.

The resulting trio of short dance pieces blends powerful movement and resonant soundscapes to connect audiences to "courageous and honest "stories of lived experience, which the group says are rarely seen on stage. The three works each offer a different perspective on recovery journeys, from navigating everyday struggles to the healing power of community and the human instinct for rebirth.

Most of the cross-generational performers (aged from 20s-70s) have no formal background in dance, whilst some are reconnecting with the artform in their recovery. All started their Fallen Angels Dance Theatre journeys at free weekly sessions run by arts and recovery organisation at Liverpool Everyman and Storyhouse.

Two professional dancers - Arianna Sansone and Jo Freeman- join the group on stage. And Fallen Angels Dance Theatre will be marking a second special anniversary during their Everyman performance as it is also one year since the group took up residence at the theatre.

Every Thursday, the group, which was co-founded by former Birmingham Royal Ballet soloist Paul Bayes-Kitcher, runs free movement and dance sessions at the theatre from 12-2pm.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 09 Hrs 05 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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