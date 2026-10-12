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HOLDING LIGHT to Make Liverpool Everyman Debut for Fallen Angels Dance Theatre

The performance will take place on 17 October 2026.

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An award-winning recovery dance group that made their debut 15 years ago at one of Liverpool's smallest venues will return to the city this weekend to take to one of its most celebrated stages. Fallen Angels Dance Theatre first performed at community arts centre The Black-E in 2011. A decade and a half on, the group, which now works with people in addiction and mental health recovery across Liverpool, Chester, Ellesmere Port and Wigan, are on track to sell out the Liverpool Everyman theatre. Holding Light is at Liverpool Everyman on 17 October 2026 7.30pm.

Their new show, called Holding Light, celebrates the power of human resilience over adversity and it is coming to the Everyman on Saturday 17 October 2026, following sold out dates at the Royal Opera House in London (pictured) and Storyhouse arts centre in Chester.

To create the performance, eight local community dancers from Liverpool, Chester and Wirral, all in recovery from addiction or mental health issues, spent six months working with three acclaimed choreographers, including Russell Maliphant.

The resulting trio of short dance pieces blends powerful movement and resonant soundscapes to connect audiences to "courageous and honest "stories of lived experience, which the group says are rarely seen on stage. The three works each offer a different perspective on recovery journeys, from navigating everyday struggles to the healing power of community and the human instinct for rebirth.

Most of the cross-generational performers (aged from 20s-70s) have no formal background in dance, whilst some are reconnecting with the artform in their recovery. All started their Fallen Angels Dance Theatre journeys at free weekly sessions run by arts and recovery organisation at Liverpool Everyman and Storyhouse.

Two professional dancers - Arianna Sansone and Jo Freeman- join the group on stage. And Fallen Angels Dance Theatre will be marking a second special anniversary during their Everyman performance as it is also one year since the group took up residence at the theatre.

Every Thursday, the group, which was co-founded by former Birmingham Royal Ballet soloist Paul Bayes-Kitcher, runs free movement and dance sessions at the theatre from 12-2pm.

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