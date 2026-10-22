HARRY MILAS: MAGIC IN THE DITCH to Open at Shoreditch Town Hall

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Harry Milas: Magic In The Ditch, created and performed by Milas, and directed by Tony Award-winner, Patrick Marber, will run at The Ditch, Shoreditch Town Hall, 20 November – 11 December 2026.

Beneath the faded grandeur of Shoreditch Town Hall lie secret corridors and beautiful old rooms known as The Ditch...For three weeks only, magician Harry Milas presents an intimate, immersive show of sleight of hand, personal reckoning and extraordinary skill. Once fascinated by card sharps and con artists, Milas mastered their clandestine techniques, even training security teams to catch them. Following his acclaimed West End run, Milas explores unexplored territory in this new show.

Harry Milas said, “I'm thrilled to be back in London to build this. This is by far the biggest and most ambitious show I've ever made. It's an evening of unique magic, rich storytelling and dangerous stunts, and one of them has taken me two years to get to the point where I can perform it in front of an audience. The Ditch is exactly the right room to do it for the first time.”

Patrick Marber said today, “Harry's show, The Unfair Advantage was one of my favourite theatre experiences last year. I'm really thrilled to be working with him on this new work in progress, Magic In The Ditch.”

Further creatives include: Isabella Van Braeckel (Designer); Sarah Spencer (Sound Designer and Composer); Nathan Wilson(Magic Consultant).

Harry Milas: Magic In The Ditch is produced by Barbary Bry and Neil Senturia. The executive producers are Patrick Myles and David Luff, and the general managers are Wild Yak.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 13 Hrs 51 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming