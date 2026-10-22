HARRY MILAS: MAGIC IN THE DITCH to Open at Shoreditch Town Hall
Directed by Tony Award winner Patrick Marber, the intimate production follows Milas's acclaimed West End run.
Harry Milas: Magic In The Ditch, created and performed by Milas, and directed by Tony Award-winner, Patrick Marber, will run at The Ditch, Shoreditch Town Hall, 20 November – 11 December 2026.
Beneath the faded grandeur of Shoreditch Town Hall lie secret corridors and beautiful old rooms known as The Ditch...For three weeks only, magician Harry Milas presents an intimate, immersive show of sleight of hand, personal reckoning and extraordinary skill. Once fascinated by card sharps and con artists, Milas mastered their clandestine techniques, even training security teams to catch them. Following his acclaimed West End run, Milas explores unexplored territory in this new show.
Harry Milas said, “I'm thrilled to be back in London to build this. This is by far the biggest and most ambitious show I've ever made. It's an evening of unique magic, rich storytelling and dangerous stunts, and one of them has taken me two years to get to the point where I can perform it in front of an audience. The Ditch is exactly the right room to do it for the first time.”
Patrick Marber said today, “Harry's show, The Unfair Advantage was one of my favourite theatre experiences last year. I'm really thrilled to be working with him on this new work in progress, Magic In The Ditch.”
Further creatives include: Isabella Van Braeckel (Designer); Sarah Spencer (Sound Designer and Composer); Nathan Wilson(Magic Consultant).
Harry Milas: Magic In The Ditch is produced by Barbary Bry and Neil Senturia. The executive producers are Patrick Myles and David Luff, and the general managers are Wild Yak.
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