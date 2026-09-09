Paul Foot Adds Extra Dates To UK Tour Of New Show THE FUTURE
The tour begins in Bristol on September 13 and includes two weeks at London's Soho Theatre.
Paul Foot has added extra dates for The Future, his brand-new live show touring across the UK after it's premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August. The UK tour will begin in Bristol on 13thSeptember before taking in towns and cities nationwide and ending in Bridport in May next year.
The pioneering alt-comedy favourite and star of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown blew audiences away during the Fringe and secured his second co-win at the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards. He will now tour venues across the UK including two weeks at London's Soho Theatre.
Remember when people were excited for the future? With visions of jetpacks, friendly robots wheeling around, and solar-powered bidets. Well, we don't have visions like that anymore, do we?
But the universe is not over. The light has not gone out. Here's a candle in the dark. Contagious and whispering. And you can take it with you when you leave. Join Paul Foot for a surreal and uplifting journey through the idea that, even when things feel uncertain, optimism and wonder are still within reach, all delivered with eccentric observations, his trademark freewheeling imagination and unmistakable storytelling style.
Following the acclaimed success of his last show Dissolve, which was nominated for Best Show at the Chortle Awards 2024, co-won Best Show at the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Awards and was nominated for the NextUp Comedy Award, Foot continues to draw new audiences while deepening his bond with devoted fans. Dissolve is also available to watch on YouTube.
A singular voice in alternative comedy for more than two decades, Paul Foot has built a loyal cult following known as The Guild of Paul Foot Connoisseurs. Alongside regular appearances on Would I Lie To You?, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, he has created more than a dozen solo shows. His accolades include Best Show at the Sydney Comedy Festival, two nominations for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's Most Outstanding Show Award and a Perrier Best Newcomer nomination at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
September 2026
Sunday 13 September — Bristol — Tobacco Factory Theatres
Saturday 19 September — Sheffield — Montgomery Theatre
Sunday 20 September — York — The Crescent
Thursday 24 September — Sale — Waterside Arts
Friday 25 September — Hull — Hull Truck Theatre
October 2026
Saturday 3 October — Aberystwyth — Arts Centre Studio
Sunday 4 October — Swansea — The Problematic Pub Comedy Club
Saturday 10 October — Birmingham — MAC
Sunday 11 October — Salford — Lowry
Friday 16 October — Norwich — Playhouse
Tuesday 27 October — Newcastle — The Stand
Thursday 29 October — Edinburgh — Monkey Barrel
Friday 30 October — Glasgow — Oran Mor
November 2026
Saturday 7 November — Bath — Rondo Theatre
Sunday 8 November — Cardiff — Glee
Sunday 15 November — Leeds — City Varieties
Thursday 19 November — Oxford — North Wall
Monday 23 November — London — Soho Theatre
Tuesday 24 November — London — Soho Theatre
Wednesday 25 November — London — Soho Theatre
Thursday 26 November — London — Soho Theatre
Friday 27 November — London — Soho Theatre
Saturday 28 November — London — Soho Theatre
December 2026
Tuesday 1 December — London — Soho Theatre
Wednesday 2 December — London — Soho Theatre
Thursday 3 December — London — Soho Theatre
Friday 4 December — London — Soho Theatre
Saturday 5 December — London — Soho Theatre
February 2027
Thursday 11 February — Hastings — White Rock Theatre
Friday 12 February — Deal — Astor Theatre
Saturday 13 February — Tunbridge Wells — Trinity Theatre
Friday 19 February — Leicester — The Y Theatre
Saturday 20 February — Coventry — Warwick Arts Centre (Matinee & Evening)
Sunday 21 February — Milton Keynes — The Stables
Thursday 25 February — Maidenhead — Norden Farm Arts Centre
Friday 26 February — Crawley — The Hawth
Saturday 27 February — Brighton — The Old Market
Sunday 28 February — Portsmouth — Guildhall
March 2027
Thursday 4 March — London — Leicester Square Theatre
Thursday 11 March — Knaresborough — Frazer Theatre
Friday 12 March — Bradford — Alhambra Studio
Saturday 20 March — Corsham — Pound Arts
April 2027
Thursday 1 April — Poole — Lighthouse
Friday 2 April — Exeter — Barnfield Theatre
Saturday 3 April — Great Torrington — The Plough Arts Centre
Wednesday 7 April — Liverpool — Epstein Theatre
Thursday 8 April — Stockton — ARC
Friday 9 April — Kendal — Brewery Arts
Saturday 10 April — Shrewsbury — Theatre Severn
Thursday 15 April — Maidstone — Hazlitt Theatre
Friday 16 April — Cambridge — Junction
Saturday 17 April — Chelmsford — Chelmsford Theatre — On sale Wednesday 9 September
Thursday 22 April — Luton — Hat Factory
Friday 23 April — Colchester — Colchester Arts Centre
Saturday 24 April — Reading — Concert Hall
Friday 30 April — Gloucester — Guildhall
May 2027
Sunday 2 May — Mold — Theatre Clwyd — On sale Tuesday 20 October
Thursday 6 May — Salisbury — Salisbury Arts Centre
Friday 7 May — Ivybridge — The Watermark
Saturday 8 May — Bath — Rondo
Thursday 13 May — Winchester — The Arc
Friday 14 May — Isle of Wight — Quay Arts
Saturday 15 May — Farnham — Farnham Maltings
Friday 21 May — Chorley — Chorley Theatre
Saturday 22 May — Pocklington — Arts Centre
Thursday 27 May — New Milton — Forest Arts Centre
Friday 28 May — Bridport — Bridport Arts Centre
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GETTING REKT (The Evening Star)
The Union Theatre (9/21-9/24)
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Black Panther (12A)
The Royal Albert Hall (10/09-10/09)
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The Moth in London: Tightrope
Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre (9/09-9/09)
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Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
The Y Theatre (5/27-5/27)
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The Haunting of Blaine Manor
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/10-10/10)
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Back to the Future The Musical
Bristol Hippodrome (10/08-11/21)
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Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Floral Pavilion Theatre (5/21-5/21)
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Disney''s Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert
Royal Concert Hall Nottingham (12/04-12/04)
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Bring Your Own Baby
Elgar Room, Royal Albert Hall (9/30-9/30)
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The Celine Experience
Victoria Theatre Halifax (9/12-9/12)