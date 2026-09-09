Paul Foot Adds Extra Dates To UK Tour Of New Show THE FUTURE

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Paul Foot has added extra dates for The Future, his brand-new live show touring across the UK after it's premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August. The UK tour will begin in Bristol on 13thSeptember before taking in towns and cities nationwide and ending in Bridport in May next year.

The pioneering alt-comedy favourite and star of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown blew audiences away during the Fringe and secured his second co-win at the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards. He will now tour venues across the UK including two weeks at London's Soho Theatre.

Remember when people were excited for the future? With visions of jetpacks, friendly robots wheeling around, and solar-powered bidets. Well, we don't have visions like that anymore, do we?

But the universe is not over. The light has not gone out. Here's a candle in the dark. Contagious and whispering. And you can take it with you when you leave. Join Paul Foot for a surreal and uplifting journey through the idea that, even when things feel uncertain, optimism and wonder are still within reach, all delivered with eccentric observations, his trademark freewheeling imagination and unmistakable storytelling style.

Following the acclaimed success of his last show Dissolve, which was nominated for Best Show at the Chortle Awards 2024, co-won Best Show at the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Awards and was nominated for the NextUp Comedy Award, Foot continues to draw new audiences while deepening his bond with devoted fans. Dissolve is also available to watch on YouTube.

A singular voice in alternative comedy for more than two decades, Paul Foot has built a loyal cult following known as The Guild of Paul Foot Connoisseurs. Alongside regular appearances on Would I Lie To You?, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, he has created more than a dozen solo shows. His accolades include Best Show at the Sydney Comedy Festival, two nominations for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's Most Outstanding Show Award and a Perrier Best Newcomer nomination at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

September 2026

Sunday 13 September — Bristol — Tobacco Factory Theatres

Saturday 19 September — Sheffield — Montgomery Theatre

Sunday 20 September — York — The Crescent

Thursday 24 September — Sale — Waterside Arts

Friday 25 September — Hull — Hull Truck Theatre

October 2026

Saturday 3 October — Aberystwyth — Arts Centre Studio

Sunday 4 October — Swansea — The Problematic Pub Comedy Club

Saturday 10 October — Birmingham — MAC

Sunday 11 October — Salford — Lowry

Friday 16 October — Norwich — Playhouse

Tuesday 27 October — Newcastle — The Stand

Thursday 29 October — Edinburgh — Monkey Barrel

Friday 30 October — Glasgow — Oran Mor

November 2026

Saturday 7 November — Bath — Rondo Theatre

Sunday 8 November — Cardiff — Glee

Sunday 15 November — Leeds — City Varieties

Thursday 19 November — Oxford — North Wall

Monday 23 November — London — Soho Theatre

Tuesday 24 November — London — Soho Theatre

Wednesday 25 November — London — Soho Theatre

Thursday 26 November — London — Soho Theatre

Friday 27 November — London — Soho Theatre

Saturday 28 November — London — Soho Theatre

December 2026

Tuesday 1 December — London — Soho Theatre

Wednesday 2 December — London — Soho Theatre

Thursday 3 December — London — Soho Theatre

Friday 4 December — London — Soho Theatre

Saturday 5 December — London — Soho Theatre

February 2027

Thursday 11 February — Hastings — White Rock Theatre

Friday 12 February — Deal — Astor Theatre

Saturday 13 February — Tunbridge Wells — Trinity Theatre

Friday 19 February — Leicester — The Y Theatre

Saturday 20 February — Coventry — Warwick Arts Centre (Matinee & Evening)

Sunday 21 February — Milton Keynes — The Stables

Thursday 25 February — Maidenhead — Norden Farm Arts Centre

Friday 26 February — Crawley — The Hawth

Saturday 27 February — Brighton — The Old Market

Sunday 28 February — Portsmouth — Guildhall

March 2027

Thursday 4 March — London — Leicester Square Theatre

Thursday 11 March — Knaresborough — Frazer Theatre

Friday 12 March — Bradford — Alhambra Studio

Saturday 20 March — Corsham — Pound Arts

April 2027

Thursday 1 April — Poole — Lighthouse

Friday 2 April — Exeter — Barnfield Theatre

Saturday 3 April — Great Torrington — The Plough Arts Centre

Wednesday 7 April — Liverpool — Epstein Theatre

Thursday 8 April — Stockton — ARC

Friday 9 April — Kendal — Brewery Arts

Saturday 10 April — Shrewsbury — Theatre Severn

Thursday 15 April — Maidstone — Hazlitt Theatre

Friday 16 April — Cambridge — Junction

Saturday 17 April — Chelmsford — Chelmsford Theatre — On sale Wednesday 9 September

Thursday 22 April — Luton — Hat Factory

Friday 23 April — Colchester — Colchester Arts Centre

Saturday 24 April — Reading — Concert Hall

Friday 30 April — Gloucester — Guildhall

May 2027

Sunday 2 May — Mold — Theatre Clwyd — On sale Tuesday 20 October

Thursday 6 May — Salisbury — Salisbury Arts Centre

Friday 7 May — Ivybridge — The Watermark

Saturday 8 May — Bath — Rondo

Thursday 13 May — Winchester — The Arc

Friday 14 May — Isle of Wight — Quay Arts

Saturday 15 May — Farnham — Farnham Maltings

Friday 21 May — Chorley — Chorley Theatre

Saturday 22 May — Pocklington — Arts Centre

Thursday 27 May — New Milton — Forest Arts Centre

Friday 28 May — Bridport — Bridport Arts Centre

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