Guildford Fringe Festival opens this Friday 2 July 2021, running until 25 July with a packed programme of entertainment after last year's event was sadly cancelled due to Covid-related restrictions. Booking is now open at GuildfordFringeFestival.com for more than 70 arts events with an average ticket price of just £9.

Set up by Managing Director Nick Wyschna in 2013, Guildford's largest independent multi-arts festival is an open-access celebration featuring theatre, comedy, poetry, music, visual arts, family-friendly shows, talks and free events.

Festival venues this year include Clandon Wood Nature Reserve, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, The Back Room of the Star Inn, The Keep Pub, The Guildhall and the historic town centre of Guildford.

Gag House Comedy Superstars headlined by Rich Hall kick off the Festival at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre delivering some of the UK's best stand-up comedy.

Highlights of this year's Free Fringe include Surrey Fringe Chorus (3 July), Colour with Guildford in Bloom (4 July) and Guildford's Rock Choir (11 July) which all take place in the town centre.

Nick Wyschna, Managing Director of Guildford Fringe Festival, said: "It's here, Guildford Fringe Festival 2021! Can you believe it, we are actually back and putting on a month-long festival full of art and culture? I am completely thrilled. The line-up of acts is sublime and I am so excited to watch every single show.

"It is clear to me that the public has missed live entertainment. Tickets are selling fast so please do book in advance as, due to the restrictions being extended, once we are full, we are full - there will be no squeezing chairs in this year I am afraid.

"We have gone to great expense to make sure everyone is, and feels, safe at the shows. We have brand new hospital grade air-purifiers and we have bought clear dividers to put in-between audience bubbles. All the venues will be cleaned before and after all shows and we will be adhering to all COVID safety rules. Just come along and have a great time with us!"

Visit GuildfordFringeFestival.com for the full line-up and to book tickets. The Box Office phone number is 01483 361101. During the Festival, the Fringe Team will be at The Star Inn, Quarry Street, 7 days a week, from 6-7pm, where they will run a Box Office for all Festival events and be happy to have a chat. There is a video on Guildford Fringe Festival's YouTube channel which details some of the Covid safety measures which have been put in place.