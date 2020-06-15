Guildford Fringe Announces Live Online Performances and Full Casting For PINOCCHIO GETS WOOD

Fans of Guildford Fringe's winter adult pantomime won't need to wait long for their comedy fix as a brand-new show, Pinocchio Gets Wood the (late) Summer Adult Panto, will entertain audiences live and direct on their own sofas from 10 - 12 September 2020.

Whilst Guildford Fringe regrettably cannot currently deliver the show to audiences in person at the scheduled venue The Back Room of the Star Inn, the cast will still perform there live each night and it will be streamed so people can safely watch at home.

As well as announcing the live online shows, the producers are happy to share casting news:

Daniel Page, who plays Dame Ciabatta, has an extensive list of West End and touring credits including Billy Elliot The Musical, The Secret Garden (RSC), The Producers, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and La Cage Aux Folles. Daniel is much-loved as 'Exeter's Favourite Panto Dame'.

Tamsin Lynes, who plays Pinocchio, trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Her many theatre credits include Aladdin (UK Tour), Much Ado About Nothing (The Cockpit), Othello (Brunel Museum/The Cockpit) and The Soldier's Tale (Clapham Omnibus Theatre).

Rachel Warrick-Clarke, who plays Juliet, trained at the London School of Musical Theatre, graduating in 2018. She recently appeared as Jill in Godalming's first professional family pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, which is also produced by Guildford Fringe.

Andrew Franklin, who plays the evil baddy, trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. He is delighted to be making his professional debut in Pinocchio Gets Wood the (late) Summer Adult Panto.

Pinocchio Gets Wood has the same creative team which brought last year's Sinders the Adult Panto to the stage, with production and direction by Nick Wyschna and Charlotte Bateup, script by James Chalmers and songs by Nick Wyschna, Charlotte Bateup and James Chalmers.

Managing Director Nick Wyschna said: "Well, who'd have thought we'd be doing one of our popular adult panto's in this way?! This is going to be so different from what we are all used to, but it is going to be equally brilliant and hilarious. The cast is just incredible, each of the performers blew us away during our online auditions. This is not a Zoom show where we'll all be jumping from one bad WiFi connection to the next. It is a full-out piece of naughty, musical, silly and smutty theatre with the wonderful songs and dances that our audiences are used to. Those who book for the show will be sent a short questionnaire so we can include some of their answers in the show, keeping it interactive and very much in the adult panto theme!"

Book tickets for this September's filthy frolics - strictly for the grown-ups - before they sell out! Tickets are now on sale from GuildfordFringe.com. Tickets are £14 per device and the producers ask that no more than 2 people watch on each device. Tickets are limited so get booking!

