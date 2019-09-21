Guest Blog: Actress Mara Allen On The UK Tour of THE NIGHT WATCH

Mara Allen and Phoebe Pryce

in The Night Watch

The Night Watch is my first tour, as well as debut, since graduating from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art this year. It has been such an exciting experience so far getting to know fellow actors who have worked consistently in the industry, as well as talented creatives such as Alastair Whatley, the director of the show.

Coming out of RADA was both bitter and sweet, since I enjoyed my time there so much, but knowing I'd landed a role in the The Night Watch as soon as I graduated was a fantastic feeling.

Being part of a touring production has definitely kept me on my toes, due to the changing venues and show times, which is great because it's improved my adaptability and stamina as an actor. Especially with a show like The Night Watch, which is a play that constantly has scenes bleeding into each other.

Mara Allen in The Night Watch

Taking this show on tour has also allowed me to discover new details within the play that I didn't discover during rehearsals about my character's journey and how it may parallel other characters' paths. Based on the Sarah Waters novel, The Night Watch highlights the emotional journeys of a community of strangers living in post-war London, starting in 1947 and going backwards to 1941.

I'd read the novel whilst auditioning for the play and fell in love with it instantly. I couldn't help but shed a tear or two because it's such an emotional roller coaster, with little shimmers of love and hope as relationships between characters begin to develop.

Hattie Naylor's adaptation of the play definitely brings the ups and downs that take place in the story to light, which audiences have found fascinating as well as moving. For it to have such an effect on people makes me so happy, and I love that each audience has their own opinions on events in the play, as well as on ambiguous characters who either only appear once or have hidden backgrounds.

It has truly been an honour to have this play as my first job, and have such a supportive company to guide me through.

The Night Watch continues on tour - find full dates and venues here

Photo credit: Mark Douet

Watch a trailer below!





