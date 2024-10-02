Groups Across The UK and Ireland Celebrated at Creative Lives Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Creative Lives, the registered charity that champions community and volunteer-led arts activity, has announced the winners of the 2024 Creative Lives Awards. The Creative Lives Awards celebrate the incredible achievements of groups and projects providing creative activity for people of all ages and abilities.

Chosen from a shortlist of 34 creative groups from across England, Ireland/Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, all the groups were recognised for creative engagement within their communities.

A winner and runner-up were chosen from each nation, as well as a 'People's Choice Award' voted for by the public, a 'Peer Award' voted for by the shortlisted groups, a 'Celebrating Diversity Award' and 'Local Hero Award'.

Representatives from the winning groups attended an inspirational ceremony at Cecil Sharp House in London on Thursday 26 September to receive their awards.

Each winner received an award and/or framed certificate, cash prize and free access to all of Creative Lives future online training sessions.

Creative Lives Awards - Winners

Wiltshire-based Trowbridge Service Users Group won the England award. A peer support group for people experiencing mental health difficulties. Participants engage in regular arts and craft activities to foster creative expression, build friendships and increase skills.

Dublin-based ATD Ireland (All Together in Dignity) won the Ireland award. Set up to empower and give a voice to marginalised people living in poverty, their 'Creative Pathways to Participation' project led to a book of creative writing and photography that shared insights into social justice, equality and inclusion.

OH!CON, from Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis took home the Scotland Award. A comic-con celebrating comics, art, science fiction, fantasy, film, animation, gaming, design, cosplay and other creative pursuits, it plugged a gap in the island's activities and brought like-minded people together.

Heritage Theatr Cymru won this year's Wales Award. A theatre company celebrating Welsh heritage, it uses archive material to produce original plays that connect the communities of yesterday with those of today, working with museums, festivals and schools across Wales.

Creative Lives Awards - Runners-up

England Runner-up, The Engine Room is a Reading-based arts collective whose members support each other in the face of mental health challenges and other complex needs. Their 'Sound Lab' project captured the everyday noises people experienced in a local housing estate and woodland, exploring the impact it has on residents.

Ireland Runner-up, Acoustic Hearts has given older people in Edenderry a chance to make, play and share music on a regular basis, awakening new or lost musical skills and combating loneliness and isolation.

Scotland Runner-up, Afristyle Dance Club is an Aberdeen-based group that uses dance, crafts and storytelling to help children and young people increase their confidence and learn new skills. Adults connected with the group also act as mentors, and help provide workshops on wellbeing.

Wales Runner-up, Choirs For Good has created 11 singing groups across Wales, with participants closely involved in the running and decision-making process. Each choir also works as a force for good in their local community, raising money and awareness for various charities.

As well as the national awards, members of the general public voted for this year's People's Choice Award, which was won by Creative Criccieth / Cricieth Creadigol. This bi-lingual seaside town in north-west Wales is a hotbed of creative activity, and when visitors passed through the town on their way to the 2023 National Eisteddfod festival, they were greeted by colourful banners, a welcome bench, exhibitions, street art and much more.

The shortlisted groups themselves voted for the Peer Award, which this year was won by 'Our Lens Our Story', a photography project run by Oasis in Cardiff. Giving refugees and asylum seekers the tools and skills to create a range of photographic styles, the project resulted in a number of powerful exhibitions giving people an insight to those fleeing their homeland for a safe haven.

The Celebrating Diversity Award, chosen by Creative Live's Equalities Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Panel was won by two groups. The Black Box in Belfast was recognised for its 'Express Yourself Social Cafe', which is run by and for disabled people and provides opportunities for participants to take part in a wide range of creative activities. As well as being Scotland Runner-up, Afristyle Dance Club also scooped the Celebrating Diversity Award, in recognition of its impactful work with young people of colour.

This year's Local Hero Award was won by Mya Chemonges-Murzynowska, co-founder of the African Caribbean Asian and Mixed Heritage Association in Inverness. The organisation hosts in-person and online cultural and heritage events linked to dance, storytelling, language preservation and community development for adults and children in Inverness and the surrounding area.

Robin Simpson, Chief Executive, Creative Lives said: "The Creative Lives Awards consistently reveal the extraordinary impact of volunteer-led creative groups. This year's winners demonstrate - yet again - the vital role such groups play in building stronger, more resilient communities. At a time when so many are experiencing isolation and uncertainty, these groups offer a lifeline of connection, shared purpose and joy. As Creative Lives embarks on an ambitious new five-year strategy to empower local groups and amplify their impact, we are incredibly grateful to the Creative Lives Awards winners for reminding us so movingly why this work is so important."

Ministers across the UK and Ireland sent their congratulations to the winning groups.

The UK Government's Minister for Creative Industries, Arts and Tourism, Sir Chris Bryant said: "Finding the time and space to be creative can allow people of all ages and backgrounds to use their imaginations and create beautiful artwork, write thought provoking poetry and express themselves through music and dance, for example. That's why we want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to get creative, not just the privileged few.

"I would like to offer a special congratulation to Trowbridge Service Users Group and The Engine Room, the winners and the runner-up of the England Award and say thank you to all the groups shortlisted for this year's Creative Lives Awards for the work they do improving and transforming lives in communities across the country."

Catherine Martin TD, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in the Irish Government, said: "I would like to express my sincere congratulations to ATD Ireland, the winners of the Creative Lives Ireland Award. I had the honour of being asked to provide the foreword for The Creative Pathways to Participation project, the aim of which was to nourish and spotlight the creative talents and knowledge of those impacted by poverty and discrimination, or those who otherwise experience marginalisation. This now award-winning project recognised the value of creative outlets for self-expression and for finding one's voice, given that people who are struggling may not often have a platform to do so.

"Many congratulations also to the Ireland runners-up, Acoustic Hearts in Edenderry, County Offaly, who have movingly shown the therapeutic value of singing, conversation and laughter. The stories of all the shortlisted groups are inspiring and heart-warming and it is wonderful to see what a positive difference is being made across the country by creative, enthusiastic volunteers."

Communities Minister for Northern Ireland Executive, Gordon Lyons said: "In many cases, the arts begins at grass-roots level and would not be a success without the support of the many community-led arts organisations in Northern Ireland. I would like to offer my particular congratulations to the Black Box in Belfast, joint winners of the Creative Lives Award for Celebrating Diversity, for the incredible creative community they have created with adults with learning disabilities. This is a great example of arts in the community and is truly deserving of recognition."

Jack Sargeant MS, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership in the Welsh Government, said: "As the Minister for Culture, Skills & Social Partnership, I am delighted to be able to extend my congratulations to the Wales winners at this year's Creative Lives Awards. Wales winner Heritage Theatr Cymru is an all-female drama group that explores contemporary societal issues through heritage stories, and embraces all aspects of theatre-making, from scripts through costumes, sound and acting.

"Wales runner-up, Choirs For Good embraces the wellbeing benefits of singing, mobilising people across Wales to sing in 11 choirs, and to contribute to their communities. The People's Choice Award winner, Creative Criccieth demonstrated how colour and creativity can change the aspect and appearance of a town, and the Peer Support Award winner 'Our Lens Our Story' delivered by Oasis Cardiff used photography to give people the opportunity to see life through the eyes of those forced to flee their homes and country for sanctuary in Wales. Llongyfarchiadau i bawb!"

Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture in the Scottish Government, Angus Robertson MSP said: "I'm very pleased to congratulate this year's Scottish winner, OH!CON - they are a great example of how culture brings people together in all parts of Scotland. Secondly, I'd like to congratulate, Afristyle Dance Club - the Scottish runner up and joint winners of the Celebrating Diversity Award, on the work they do to improve lives through dance with children, adult women and families giving them opportunities to be part of a community, to feel valued and realise their potential."

And here's what the groups themselves had to say about winning a Creative Lives Award:

Mark Marshall from England Winners, Trowbridge Service Users Group said: "Hearing that we won was a huge surprise. We see ourselves as a small but steadily growing group, moving in the right direction. The publicity that Trowbridge Service Users Group will gain from this should really propel us forward, helping more people learn about our service. Our members already know how much the group benefits their lives, and we're thrilled that others will now recognise the value of a safe and creative space."

Lisa-Marie Gibbs from England Runners-up, The Engine Room said: "We are so delighted to win this Creative Lives Award and indebted to the amazing people who collaborate with us. The Engine Room is a collaborative arts and mental health project that nurtures individual perspectives through a collective vision. We believe the connections we make across communities, give back the balance of power to those voices that are all too often underrepresented."

Dann Kenningham from Ireland Winners, ATD Ireland said: "ATD Ireland is extremely grateful to receive this important recognition of our Creative Pathways to Participation project from Creative Lives. Creative Pathways to Participation is a collection of poetry, writing and art showcasing the importance of creative outlets; for finding voice, self expression, self recognition and sharing insights on issues of social justice, equality and inclusion. This piece of work aims to shine a light on the brave efforts made by many people struggling with poverty and social exclusion to express themselves publicly and to face the barriers and inequalities head on."

Angi Ward from Ireland Runners-up, Acoustic Hearts said: "Winning a Creative Lives Award is a great acknowledgement and endorsement for our group to prove that it is never too late to reach for the stars! The Award has filled both myself and our wonderfully diverse group with a powerful sense of achievement. This acknowledgement will only serve to boost confidence, reinforce friendships and further endorse our place in our community."

Hereward Proops from Scotland Winners, OH!CON said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have won a Creative Lives Award. It has been the biggest privilege to see OH!CON grow over the past few years from a mere 'Wouldn't it be cool if . . .' idea to become a popular annual event on the Isle of Lewis. We started off as a handful of volunteers and have seen our numbers swell to form a welcoming, inclusive community where people feel safe enough to openly and proudly fly their nerd flag high."

Assumpta Nwaopara from Scotland Runners-up, Afristyle Dance Club said:

"Winning a Creative Live Award is a celebration of our African heritage and a testament to the transformative power of art. This recognition fuels our mission to inspire, empower, educate and uplift through the universal language of dance, bringing our vibrant culture to the world. It's also a validation of the impact Afristyle strives to make in the lives of young people, using dance as a vehicle to strengthen our tenacity to keep nurturing creativity, inclusivity and wellness in our community."

Arlene Pryce from Wales Winners, Heritage Theatr Cymru said: "It means so much to win the Creative Lives Award for Wales, as being Runner-up five years ago was a real milestone in inspiring us to continue to develop. We create plays which give voices to both famous and forgotten people of Wales and in doing so are very aware of how shared ideas, feelings and experiences hold us all together in this world. Voices need listeners and so we thank Creative Lives for valuing our work and its heritage stories by selecting us for this Creative Lives Award."

Alicia Stark and Ruth Haugen from Wales Runners-up, Choirs For Good said: "Choirs For Good are absolutely honoured to be receiving this award from Creative Lives. Over the past four years, we have worked hard to bring people a sense of joy and purpose through group singing, and to empower our participants to be forces for good in their communities. Having that hard work recognised is like a dream come true! It means so much to us, especially with how many other wonderful Welsh organisations applied and were shortlisted. Diolch yn fawr iawn!"

Catrin Jones from People's Choice Award Winners, Creative Criccieth / Cricieth Creadigol said: "Our work is all about community creativity and the results show the endless possibilities when we collaborate to create. We're incredibly proud that our innovative projects, in celebration of our culture and heritage, drawing on talents from across the generations, has won this year's Creative Lives People's Choice Award. Our aim is to enhance the community's vibrancy while simultaneously improving the quality of life for both temporary and permanent residents, while having a lot of fun too! To be so appreciated means such a lot. Thanks very much to everyone who voted for us."

Helen Moseley-Williams from Peer Award Winners, Our Lens Our Story said: "Oasis is thrilled to receive a Creative Lives Award for our 'Our Lens, Our Story' photography project. This achievement celebrates the talent and perspectives of the asylum seekers and refugees we work with, and we hope it shines a light on the importance of inclusion and creative expression in building stronger, more compassionate communities."

Deirdre McKenna from Celebrating Diversity Award Winners, The Black Box said: "The Black Box, Belfast is delighted to be one of this year's Creative Lives Award recipients and to represent the North of Ireland at the ceremony in London. We strive to be a warm and welcoming organisation to all our community with Express Yourself Social Cafe representing the cultural and social desires of the disabled community. We want to acknowledge the immense contributions made by our volunteers, staff and community in making our gatherings fun, creative and empowering. We would also like to thank the National Lottery Community Fund for its ongoing support."

Mya Chemonges-Murzynowska, winner of the Local Hero Award said: "As a community of first generation migrants, ensuring our culture, heritage and traditions are kept alive is very important. We also understand that our children who are born in Scotland will inherit Scottish cultures and traditions. It is extremely important that we fuse those cultures, heritage and traditions together through expressional art, fashion, workshops and sharing of skills to create a community that values diversity.

"Winning this Creative Lives Award highlights the power of communities collaborating and partnering together, to not only bring positive change but also communities where future generations can depend on each other."

