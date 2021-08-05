Greenwich Theatre Announces World Premiere of Hugh Salmon's INTO BATTLE

In Soft Wings has announced that the world premiere of Hugh Salmon's moving, effecting and humorous debut play Into Battle will open at Greenwich Theatre from 13-31 October with previews from 7 October.

The true story of a bitter feud at Oxford University.

'The greatest danger to the British people is not among the enormous fleets and armies of Europe. No. It is here in our midst, close at home, close at hand, in the unnatural gap between rich and poor'.

(Winston Churchill)

1910. Balliol College. Dangerous rifts are appearing between the 'have' and the 'have-nots'. Of the fifty-three freshers who went up some four years earlier, eighteen had been to Eton.

In an increasingly personalised and bitter feud, will social influence and wealth prevail over those dedicated to improving the lives of the poor and hungry on the back streets of Oxford? And when facing far greater adversary will vicious personal differences be put aside in the face of a common enemy?

Into Battle unearths a true story that has remained buried for over 100 years. A story which shows how the political and social divisions tearing Britain apart were reflected at Balliol College, Oxford through the bitter feud between Hon. Billy Grenfell, the future war poets Hon. Julian Grenfell and Patrick Shaw Stewart and those dedicated to the Balliol Boys Club founded by Keith Rae and England rugby international Ronald Poulton.

Carefully researched, Hugh Salmon tells this true story that exemplified the elitist culture of the British establishment and the privilege of the ruling class encapsulating the social conflict in Britain before WWI.

'Full of energy and life. A fantastic story that has a terrible and moving conclusion.'

Simon Beaufoy (Oscar-winning writer, The Full Monty, Slum Dog Millionaire)

'An extraordinary story that needs to be told, about people who must not be forgotten.'

Sir Tim Rice

Hugh Salmon has a background in advertising where he was nominated in the Campaign Magazine's A List of 'Who's Who in Media, Marketing and Advertising'. However following issues caused by a fractured spine he dissolved his agency and began writing again, blogging on social issues on Huffington Post which soon combined to make two books. He initially discovered the true story of the Balliol Feud helping a friend publish the book 'For Poulton and England'. Hugh then read 'The Life of Ronald Poulton' (published by Ronald's distraught father in 1919) and was moved and inspired to find out more. Now, after years of extensive research, including over 50 books, time spent at Balliol archive in Oxford and meetings with the living relatives of the real-life characters of the play, the full truth behind the issues, personalities and extraordinary incidents within the Balliol feud are revealed, for the first time in history, in his powerful new full-length play, Into Battle.

Hugh says "What compelled me to write 'Into Battle' was the human journey these remarkable people take from one point in their lives to another. And that the issues that divided them were not only reflected at a national level, against the background of one of the most divisive general elections in history in 1910, but that these issues still resonate over 100 years later: specifically, the inequality and unfairness that is still prevalent in today's society and the divide this creates in communities large and small. How much has changed?"

"The more I researched the Balliol Feud, and the people involved, the more I realised that I was uncovering and piecing together a story that has been buried in history but that I could bring back to life for today's audiences. These individual real life characters are so wildly full, interesting and engaging I wanted to share their journeys and let their voices be heard by a new generation. Whatever our differences, we can come together"

Into Battle will be directed by Ellie Jones (ART, Made in Dagenham, Jane Eyre the Musical)

With full cast and creative team to be announced Into Battle unearths, with wit and humour, a true story which has never been told exposing the inequalities of life and showing how human beings can be brought together by adversity.

On sale today book your tickets at www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk for more information visit the website www.intobattleplay.co.uk ..