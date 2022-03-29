Greenwich Theatre Announces Children's Easter Theatre Programme

Fancy meeting The Gruffalo or playing with Margot & Mr Whatsit? Why not visit some endangered creepy crawlies with us at The Bug Hotel or experience an interactive infant opera by HurlyBurly Theatre? However old and whatever your kids are into, Greenwich Theatre have got you covered entertainment wise this Easter!

Kicking off the Children's Easter Theatre Programme at Greenwich Theatre on April 7th HurlyBurly Theatre brings you Meet Me a Tree, an interactive first opera for 0-2 year olds and their carers with music by Schumann, Delibes and Handel. With beautiful singing and relaxing music at its core this multisensory journey is an opportunity to unwind and have fun for new parents, carers and babies.

Look out too for news about an outdoor experience - HurlyBurly's The Bug Hotel - heading for the Borough at the same time.

Then on April 13-14 you can join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories' magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Songs, laughs and monstrous fun for children aged 3 and up and their grown-ups, in the much-loved show that's toured Britain and the world!

Paddleboat Theatre bring you Margo and Mr Whatsit from 15th-16th April, a show about playful imaginary friends and what happens to them as we grow up, for kids aged 4+. This interactive make-believe tale where the real and imaginary collide, and friends are never far away is not one to miss! Special post show workshops are only £3 extra and make a wonderful addition to the theatrical experience for your little ones.

The family programme doesn't end when the children go back to school...

In May, the award-winning Travelling Light present Vixen, an original story by Matt Grinter about Saffie, a young girl who lives on an estate with her Dad, who after being scratched by a vixen in the raincoat man's garden begins to transform and dreams of running away to live with her fox family. Vixen is a show for kids aged 7+ and is at Greenwich Theatre 10th - 11th May.

Then in June, direct from the West End, the Olivier Award nominated smash hit show, The Tiger Who Came to Tea returns on tour. The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don't expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger! Join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful family show; packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos. Don't miss this stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem... expect to be surprised!

Dates: Mon April 4th 2022 - Sun April 17th 2022

Times: Evening performances and Matinees

Ticket prices: Range from £5 - £15 and workshops for £3

Greenwich Theatre, Crooms Hill, London, SE10 8ES

Box Office 020 8858 7755 | www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk