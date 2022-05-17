Greenwich Dance and Artstrust Productions Announce Summer in the Park Free Events

Greenwich Dance and Artstrust Productions have announced Summer in the Park, a series of free remarkable performances and high-quality dance experiences presented at festivals and parks across the Royal Borough of Greenwich throughout the summer.

Summer in the Park also sees the start of a new three-year partnership with Greenwich Park, that will transform London's oldest Royal Park with high quality cultural activity that brings communities together to celebrate its rich and vibrant history.

A highlight of the Summer in the Park programme will be three festival performances taking place as part of Greenwich Park Revealed, a major regeneration project from The Royal Parks. On Friday 24 June, Autin Dance Theatre will perform Out of the Blue, featuring a large-scale Sea Giant Puppet operated by five puppeteers and a female dancer. Inspired by themes of the climate emergency and the biodiversity crisis, Out of the Blue is perfect for family audiences aged 6+.

On Friday 8 July, Joseph Toonga, The Royal Ballet's Emerging Choreographer, will present his company Just Us Dance Theatre who will perform Born to Protest, a piece that celebrates Black excellence and challenges racial stereotypes. Aimed at young people aged 14-25, Born to Protest features seven dancers who perform to an intense, energetic soundscape of hip-hop beats and spoken word.

Completing the festival line-up is Folk Dance Remixed who bring their show Step Hop House to the park on Friday 22 July. This high-energy show combines hip hop dance with traditional folk dances from around the world performed by a cast of eight dancers and four live musicians.

Each festival performance will also see young people from local schools take to the stage to showcase their dance skills, as well as providing an opportunity for audiences to try a few moves of their own.

As well as the festival performances, the partnership with Greenwich Park will see a programme of weekly classes held in Greenwich Park on Saturdays from 25 June - 6 August including Tai Chi in the Park, Family Story Walks led by a dance artist and storyteller who will uncover key moments in the Park's history, and Kiduku Rhythms, based on a modern Afro dance style from Tanzania that brings people together through rhythm and movement in an energetic and vibrant expression.

Summer in the Park also sees the two South East London cultural organisations, Greenwich Dance and Artstrust Productions, join forces with the local community to deliver a fun day out for all the family with a series of Park Picnics at Maryon Park (26 June), Queenscroft Park (24 July) and Gallions Park (31 July). The line-up for each Park Picnic will include a performance from either Cut a Shine ceilidh band, Endurance Steel Orchestra or Just Us Dance Theatre, alongside performances from local community groups.

Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Friday 3 June a special Platinum Picnic will be held at Charlton House, where people will have the chance to take part in the Queen's favourite dance, the ceilidh, hosted by South London band Ceilidh Tree.