Goldsmiths University of London Will Host the Young Entertainers In The Community Awards

Goldsmiths University of London has been unveiled as the new host venue for this year's Young Entertainers in the Community Awards, which recognises young people for their outstanding achievements in community performance, and those who work with them.

The fourth event takes place on Saturday 26th October in Goldsmiths Great Hall and will offer an exciting ‘Oscars style' awards ceremony, with 12 award categories that reflect the best in community performance, including The Every Child: Equality & Diversity Award, Rising Star Award and Performing Arts School in the Community Award.

Sazz Wanogho-Maud, founder of the organisers, the Young Entertainers Academy Awards (YEAA), said: “The last Young Entertainers in the Community Awards sold out, prompting the decision to move to a bigger venue in 2024 as YEAA continues its growth. “We believe this 2024 collaboration with Goldsmiths will open up new avenues, not just for us as an organisation, but also for Goldsmiths students who will benefit from our combined efforts, harnessing and rewarding talent and creativity.”

YEAA enables young people from all walks of life to benefit from its year-round programme of events and activities, which include national and regional awards, peer mentoring and workshops.

Megan Bastable, Widening Participation Officer at Goldsmiths, said: “We are so excited to be working with YEAA. Their commitment to celebrating young talent and supporting them to taking the leap into a career within the performing arts industry is admirable and inspiring, and we are proud to host the Young Entertainers in the Community Awards for 2024.”

Tosh Wanogho-Maud, YEAA Ambassador & award-winning British actor and singer, said: “Supporting the wins of young people is so important. The future is governed by the young and investing in them is the only way we can ensure the future is a positive one. My hope is that in the near future that the awards can represent the success of young people globally and that we can create a global community that supports, lifts up and champions our young people.”

Nominations for this year's Community Awards close on Wednesday 24th July and all finalists will be invited to attend the October awards ceremony.

Goldsmiths takes over from the Churchill Theatre, Bromley, which remains involved with the awards as a supporter.

For more information, please visit the Young Entertainers Academy Awards website: www.yeaawards.com.

