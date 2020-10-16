Goblin Theatre Company Presents THE BALLAD OF RUDY

Performances will take place on Sunday 27th December at The Crazy Coqs, Brasserie Zedel, Piccadilly, London at 1pm & 3pm.

Goblin Theatre Company will present their Christmas musical The Ballad of Rudy for 2 performances only on Sunday 27th December at The Crazy Coqs, Brasserie Zedel, Piccadilly, London at 1pm & 3pm. The show will also be live-streamed and available for 48 hours after the broadcast.

In Goblin's version, Rudy does not have a red nose; it's his talent for music that sets him apart from the other Reindeer. The production features original songs played live by talented musicians on a variety of instruments. Rudy's adventure sees him meeting new friends including a Jazz Penguin, a blues singing Polar Bear, whilst jamming with the Puffins and beat boxing with an Arctic Fox. Rudy's journey and experiences teach him that life is not about following the herd. It all happens at the North Pole Jazz Lounge and it's gonna be coooool!

This is a chance to see The Ballad of Rudy at the iconic venue Crazy Coqs, the production has been adapted into a smaller storytelling version to fit the space and adhere to government Covid-19 guidelines. The show was previously staged at Royal Exchange, Manchester and New Wolsey in Ipswich.

There will be live music, storytelling and puppetry this original story devised by Matt Borgatti, with composers Mary Erskine, Will Dollard and David Lydon, directed Andrew Barry and designed Katie Scott. The cast includes Rob Gathercole who starred in the UK Tour of Dreamboats and Petticoats; Mia Jerome who has previously worked with Goblin and Punchdrunk Theatre and Matthew Burns who starred in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button at Southwark Playhouse, which won Best Performance Ensemble at the Off-West End Awards 2020.

"We are so pleased to be adapting our show 'The Ballad of Rudy' for the unique and jazzy atmosphere of The Crazy Coqs at Brasserie Zedel. After a difficult year and a lot of cancellations it's great to be performing live and able to share the live-stream with audiences all over the world." Matt Borgatti, Artistic Director and writer, Goblin Theatre

Artistic Director and writer Matt Borgatti founded Goblin in 2013. He has been a venue programmer for children's theatre, a theatre manager and a freelance producer. Matt has written, developed and directed various family shows that have been performed all around the UK, including at Southbank Centre, Royal Albert Hall, The Royal Exchange, Manchester and National Theatre. He is a Stage One bursary recipient and was part of the Stage One UK/US Producers Exchange with Columbia University in 2019/2020. He has a M (Phil) in Playwriting from University of Birmingham.

Goblin is establishing itself as one of the leading companies producing new children's theatre. Established in 2013, Goblin was created to tell stories that can represent children from all walks of life and open up new cultural experiences. 2019 saw five productions; three UK tours (Hey Diddle Diddle, Jazz Penguin & Emily Rising), and two full scale runs (Father Christmas at Royal Albert Hall & Pinocchio at Cornerstone Didcot). In 2018 the company toured Hey Diddle, Peter & the Wolf and The Ballad of Rudy at New Wolsey Ipswich and The Pied Piper at Cornerstone Didcot. 2017 saw a UK tour of Peter & the Wolf which included National Theatre's River Stage Festival, High Tide Festival, Big Imaginations Network and Black Country Touring. The production was nominated for an Off West End Award for Best Production for Young People. In 2016 Goblin co-produced two productions with Little Angel Theatre: Emily Rising and Let's Fly, they also staged Penguin! Elephant! and Mr Tiger Goes Wild at Southbank Centre as part of Imagine Festival.

'The Ballad of Rudy' will be performed on Sunday 27th December at The Crazy Coqs, Brasserie Zedel, 20 Sherwood Street, London W1F 7ED at 1pm & 3pm (duration 45 mins)

Live Performance Ticket: £12, Live Stream Ticket (3pm only): £8 Age: for children aged 3+

An audio version of the story will also be released on The Goblin Podcast.

https://www.brasseriezedel.com/events/the-ballad-of-rudy/

