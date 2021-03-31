Glastonbury Festival Returns With Virtual Edition on 22 May

The Glastonbury Festival will be held this year as an exclusive livestream concert from Worthy Farm on Saturday, 22nd May!

The five-hour spectacular will feature performances from a host of amazing artists who are giving their time to support the Festival: Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice, plus DJ Honey Dijon. There will also be a number of unannounced surprise performances.

The ground-breaking, five-hour extravaganza will be interspersed by a spoken word narrative, written and delivered by some very special guests, guiding Festival-goers on a journey through the sacred valley in Somerset.

Accessible only to ticket buyers, the online event will be broadcast in full across four separate time zones, with staggered livestreams for the UK.

Learn more and get your tickets at worthyfarm.live

A limited edition line-up poster for the event is also available, with proceeds going to Stagehand, the live production welfare and benevolent fund which is helping crew who have fallen into the gaps in Government financial support during the pandemic.

Shot by acclaimed Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale, the hugely ambitious production will take viewers on a journey of the world famous Glastonbury site, which typically greets more than 200,000 people each June. The show will be co-promoted and produced by the pioneering UK livestream business Driift, who have hosted globally successful livestreams for artists including Laura Marling, Nick Cave, Biffy Clyro, Niall Horan and Kylie Minogue, and BBC Studios Productions.