Ginger Quiff Media Streams GODSPELL, FALLING STARS, and LITTLE WARS

With theatres unable to operate under most tier restrictions, Thomas Hopkins and Michael Quinn of Ginger Quiff Media, the producers behind We Need A Little Christmas with Dame Maureen Lipman which is currently running on Stream.Theatre, remain committed to ensuring we get our culture fix online. In time for Christmas, they are reviving the phenomenally successful digital production of Godspell's 50th Anniversary Concert - back by popular demand starring Ruthie Henshall, recently out of the Welsh 'jungle'. And then in February 2021, they will be re-streaming the amazing all-star Little Wars starring Juliet Stevenson and Falling Stars with Peter Polycarpou and Sally Ann Triplett.

Thomas Hopkins of Ginger Quiff Media comments, It's an incredibly tough time for the industry, which once again finds itself in a state of limbo. We must continue to be resilient in the face of adversity, finding new ways to let quality entertainment and talent continue to thrive. Theatre is the perfect form of escapism and we're thrilled to be able to contribute to this in some way with these amazing digital performances which will now reach a wider audience, both in the UK and internationally.

Godspell

The award-winning digital concert rendition of Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak's Godspell features unmissable performances from theatrical legends Ruthie Henshall and Darren Day - reprising their roles from the 1993 cast recording - alongside Sam Tutty, Ria Jones, Jenna Russell, and other popular West End performers. A revival revamped for the modern age, the concert was recorded from the cast's homes and edited together with striking visual animations, under the direction of Michael Strassen. With a driving message of hope and community, Godspell is the tonic that we need after a year of divisiveness and chaos. From Tuesday 22nd December, Godspell will be available via BroadwayHD. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.

Stephen Schwartz comments, Godspell has always been a show that brings joy and hope to audiences. It seems to me this year, we need it more than ever! I hope this beautiful concert of Godspell helps to lift everyone's spirits this holiday season.

Falling Stars

The scheduled live performances of Falling Stars at Southwark's Union Theatre this January have once again been postponed. But, the show must go on and you'll once again find Peter Polycarpou (Man of La Mancha, London Coliseum; City of Angels; Donmar Warehouse; Birds of a Feather) and Sally Ann Triplett (Finding Neverland, Broadway; Viva Forever, Piccadilly Theatre; EastEnders) online in this nostalgic musical revue which will be available on Stream.Theatre and Broadway on Demand. Tickets can be purchased online at www.stream.theatre and www.broadwayondemand.com.

The song cycle is an homage to the composers, collaborators, and publishers of the 1920s, who created some of the greatest music of all time. Enjoy the music of Charlie Chaplin, Irving Berlin, Buddy De-Silva, Ray Henderson, Vincent Youmans, Carl Schraubstader, Arthur Freed, and Meredith Wilson. Falling Stars is produced by Thomas Hopkins & Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media in association with Bailey Harris-Kelly and Guy Chapman. Ticket holders for the live performances of Falling Stars should contact their point of sale to transfer or get a full refund.

Little Wars

Featuring critically-acclaimed performances from Linda Bassett and Juliet Stevenson, the compelling production of Little Wars brought together an incredible all-star female cast, including Debbie Chazen, Natasha Karp, Catherine Russell, Sarah Solemani and Sophie Thompson, directed by Hannah Chissick. The streaming raised over £7,500 for Women For Refugee Women during its initial run. This incredible charity continues to support women in need during this difficult time.

Little Wars unites literary figureheads Gertrude Stein (Bassett), her girlfriend Alice Toklas (Russell), Dorothy Parker (Chazen), Lillian Hellman (Stevenson) and Agatha Christie (Thompson), with anti-fascist freedom fighter Muriel Gardiner (Solemani), in this deliciously comic and touching drama about the power of coming together for a shared cause. Tensions are high and secrecy lingers in the air, but with libations flowing and the threat of World War II looming the guests are close to boiling point.

Little Wars is produced by Thomas Hopkins & Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media in association with Bailey Harris-Kelly and Guy Chapman. Tickets can be purchased online at www.stream.theatre and www.broadwayondemand.com.

Steven Carl McCasland writes with the aphoristic wit of a young Truman Capote (The Daily Mail on Little Wars).