Georgi Mottram to Present MAGIC OF HOLLYWOOD With Rob Houchen & More

Georgi Mottram, international singing sensation and West End star, is set to dazzle London's Charing Cross Theatre on Sunday 3 November at 5.30pm for one night only, with an unforgettable evening of magical music from Hollywood.

Magic of Hollywood, a concert of the most beloved showstoppers from the silver screen, will feature tunes ranging from Hans Zimmer to the golden days of The Sound of Music, Camelot and more - inviting audiences to relive the magic of these timeless classics.

Georgi will be joined for the evening by acclaimed West End star Rob Houchen, best known for his leading roles in Les Misérables, The Light in the Piazza and South Pacific. With a growing reputation both on the West End and beyond, Rob's stunning vocals and dynamic stage presence promise to deliver a breathtaking musical journey for all in attendance.

Classical crossover star Jasmine Faulkner and TikTok sensation Finlay McKillop will also be appearing as Georgi's special guests.

A world-class vocalist, Georgi has graced stages from Broadway's 54 Below to the London Palladium (Camelot). She is a No.1 Classical Charting soprano and Classic Brit Award Nominee and was hailed by ITV as ‘Classical Rising star'. She has captivated audiences globally, and as a billed artist on Last Night of the Proms, West End Proms and the Proms on Thames with the London Symphony Orchestra. With performances for royalty at Windsor Castle, Westminster Abbey and Houses of Parliament, she's also performed at West End LIVE, BBC's Friday Night is Music Night and so much more. Georgi's versatile talent and charisma shines across genres.

This special performance at Charing Cross Theatre offers a unique opportunity to experience these four powerhouse talents live.

For more information about Magic of Hollywood, and to book tickets, visit charingcrosstheatre.co.uk/theatre/magic-of-hollywood.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Title: Magic of Hollywood

Venue: Charing Cross Theatre, The Arches, Villiers Street, London WC2N 6NL

Date & time: Sunday 3 November, 5:30pm

Running time: 1 hour 20 minutes, no interval

Tickets: Stalls £22.50, Meet & Greet Front Row £60.00

Box office: charingcrosstheatre.co.uk/theatre/magic-of-hollywood / 08444 930 650

Access information: charingcrosstheatre.co.uk/your-visit/access-information

Comments