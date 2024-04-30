GOOD LUCK, CATHERINE FROST! Comes to the Festival Fringe in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An overnight smash-hit success in Norway with an ever-growing cult following and Finalist for the Hedda Award 2023 as Best Theatre Play, award-winning Det Andre Teatret will bring their hilarious and existential theatre show Good Luck, Cathrine Frost! to the Festival Fringe 2024 to talk philosophy, birth, and public health.

Performances run 31 July - 25 August at Assembly George Square Studios, Studio One.

Did you know Socrates was pregnant? Yep - all the time. He gave birth to the immortal, pure, and civilised: ideas! Imagine that. All Cathrine Frost did was grow and give birth to an ACTUAL screaming, human, ugly baby… and then decided to write a comedy theatre show about it, discovering a galaxy of secrets in the process. No notes, huh Socrates?

Playing to sold-out houses in Norway since opening in 2022, Good Luck, Cathrine Frost! is the comedy-theatre show we’ve all long-needed (men, you too!) to understand the actual REALITY OF LIFE.

Skillfully enmeshing blistering humour with seriousness and poignant meditations on life, Good Luck, Cathrine Frost! tells the self-experienced story of Cathrine and her encounter with the desire to have children, her dramatic - but not unusual - birth experience where she and her baby almost died, and her encounters with and in the world afterwards.

Cathrine artfully breaks down our view of what it means to be a mother and how we relate to the *whisper it in hushed tones* massive act of being born.

