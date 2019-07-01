GO BANG YOUR TAMBOURINE Comes to the Finborough Theatre

The London premiere of Philip King's 1970 play Go Bang Your Tambourine opens at the Finborough Theatre for a four week limited season on Tuesday, 6 August 2019 (Press Nights: Thursday, 8 August 2019 and Friday, 9 August 2019 at 7.30pm).

Young David Armstrong misses his mother. Following her death, he now lives alone in their North Country house, a devoted member of the Salvation Army.

But tongues start to wag when David advertises for a lodger, and good-hearted, attractive Bess, a local barmaid, moves in.

But when David's estranged Casanova of a father decides to move back in, uninvited and unwanted, the impossible situation quickly comes to a head...

Seen in London for the first time, Philip King's touching domestic family drama is a new insight into the work of a classic British playwright.

Playwright Philip King (1904-1979) was born in Yorkshire. Known as both playwright and actor, he is best known as the author of the classic 1944 farce See How They Run. He continued to act throughout his writing career, often appearing in his own plays. His other works include On Monday Next (1949), later filmed as Curtain Up (1952) starring Robert Morley, Margaret Rutherford and Kay Kendall; and Serious Charge (1956), which was also filmed in 1959 starring Anthony Quayle and Cliff Richard in his film debut. He also collaborated with other writers, most notable with Falkland Cary on Sailor Beware! (1955), filmed in 1956, and Big Bad Mouse (1964) for Eric Sykes and Jimmy Edwards.

Director Tricia Thorns returns to the Finborough Theatre where she directed Imaginationship, Red Night and London Wall which subsequently transferred to the St James Theatre. She is Artistic Director of Two's Company. Tricia began her career as an actor in the West End as part of John Neville's company at the Fortune Theatre, after a Classics BA from Nottingham University. Direction includes Bodies, A Day by the Sea, The Fifth Column, The Cutting of the Cloth and What the Women Did (Southwark Playhouse), her own plays Breakfast on the Beach and Creation with casts of 40, (St Barnabas Church, Dulwich), A Hard Rain (Above the Stag Theatre), My Real War 1914-? (Trafalgar Studios and National Tour), The Searcher (Musical Futures at Greenwich Theatre), Forgotten Voices from the Great War (Pleasance London), Ex and Black 'Ell (Soho Theatre), Twelfth Night (Dulwich Picture Gallery), Peer Gynt (Alleyn's Theatre) and Passion Play 2000, a huge community play which she also wrote. As an actress, theatre includes End of Story (Chelsea Theatre), Harry and Me (Warehouse Theatre, Croydon), Façade (Dingley and Dulwich Festivals), A Kind of Alaska (Edinburgh, National Tour and USA Tour), Time's Up (Windsor Theatre Royal), The Libertine and The Man of Mode (Royal Court Theatre and Out of Joint Tour), Betrayal (Battersea Arts Centre and National Tour), Run For Your Wife (West End) and leading roles in theatres in Salisbury, Ipswich, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Guildford, Derby and many more. Television includes Dangerfield, A Touch of Frost, Keeping Up Appearances, The Darling Buds of May, The Bill, London's Burning and Captives. Film includes The Turn of the Screw.

Finborough Theatre, 118 Finborough Road, London SW10 9ED

Book online - No booking fees on online, personal or postal bookings

By Telephone - Box Office 01223 357851. (Calls are free.) Lines are open Monday- Saturday 10.00am-6.00pm

Tuesday, 6 August - Saturday, 31 August 2019

Tuesday to Saturday Evenings at 7.30pm. Sunday Matinees at 3.00pm. Saturday matinees at 3.00pm.

Prices until 18 August - Tickets £18, £16 concessions, except Tuesday Evenings £16 all seats, and Friday and Saturday evenings £18 all seats. Previews (6 and 7 August) £14 all seats.

£10 tickets for Under 30's for performances from Tuesday to Sunday of the first week when booked online only.

£14 tickets for residents of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea on Saturday, 10 August 2019 when booked online only.

Prices from 20 August - Tickets £20, £18 concessions, except Tuesday Evenings £18 all seats, and Friday and Saturday evenings £20 all seats.

Group Bookings - 1 free ticket for every 10 tickets booked.

Performance Length: Approximately two hours with one interval of fifteen minutes.





