GHISLAINE|GABLER Will Be Performed at United Solo Theatre Festival

The production is devised and performed by Kristin Winters.

Oct. 5, 2021  

Ghislaine Maxwell is in a cell awaiting trial. But she is also trapped in the prison of her domineering father's psychological abuse, and the consequences of her subsequent* criminal actions. In her isolation, she enters a fantasy world inhabited by two charismatic, beautiful, and above all manipulative monsters in the female form: her younger self, and Hedda Gabler.

Devised and performed by Kristin Winters, Ghislaine|Gabler began as a fascination with the overlap between Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, and Ghislaine Maxwell. It has evolved into an exploration of the world of privilege and entitlement, and asks whether there is a moment when someone evolves from victim to predator.

On a minimalist stage, Hedda is now one of the many fragments of Ghislaine's imagination. Winters shifts between Maxwell, Gabler, and significant other characters in Maxwell's life: from her father Robert Maxwell, to her ex, the notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and ultimately to the young girls they, and others, abused.

