Full Lineup Announced For THE JOY OF TEXT at the Savoy Theatre

We all have read (and screenshot) funny, tragic or tragically funny text conversations on our mobiles. From a toe curling apology after accidentally sending "Hey babe, you up?" to your mum at 3am to an epic neighbourhood Whatsapp drama about the recycling bins.

Now inspired by an hilarious exchange between her mum and brother that she has kept on her phone for years, film and theatre director Josie Rourke is putting together a fast and raucous "I can't believe you typed that" West End evening in support of the annual Platform Presents Playwrights Prize.

The growing cast includes Pippa Bennett-Warner, Denise Gough, Tamsin Greig, Pearl Mackie, Aki Omoshaybi, Nicholas Pinnock, Iwan Rheon, Dougray Scott, Catherine Tate and Indira Varma, with many more to be added in the coming days.

Rourke and her co-producers Isabella Macpherson of Platform Presents and Amy Gardner of Finite Films are today issuing a call for members of the public to send in their funniest and most cherished text messages in the hope they'll become part of the show.



You can send your screengrabs of great exchanges or type them out and sent them to

info@platformpresents.com by April 22*. Let us know if you want us to change any names to protect the innocent!"

As part of the night's fun, guests at the Savoy Theatre will also have the chance to bid to have their own favourite text exchanges performed on stage.

Tickets for The Joy of Text will go on sale on Wednesday 9 March at 10am

through ATG Tickets at www.ATGTickets.com