Full Casting Announced For Kiln Theatre's Nw Trilogy By Moira Buffini, Suhayla El-bushra And Roy Williams

Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham has announced the cast for the forthcoming NW Trilogy - three short plays by Moira Buffini, Suhayla El-Bushra and Roy Williams performed together for each performance. For Waking/Walking by Suhayla El-Bushra - Anoushka Chadha (Meera Mehdi), Natasha Jayetileke (Anjali Mehdi), Rina Fatania (Susheela Parekh), Ronny Jhutti (Deepak Mehdi), and Claire Keenan (Niamh O'Connell); for The Dance Floor by Moira Buffini - Claire Keenan (Aoife Gallagher), Emmet Byrne (Sean), Aoife McMahon (Katie O'Driscoll), and Harmony Rose Bremmer (Veronica); and for The Life of Riley by Roy Williams - Harmony Rose Bremmer (Paulette) and Chris Tummings (Riley).

NW Trilogy opens on 14 September, with previews from 6 September, and running until 9 October. The trilogy, directed by Kiln Theatre Associate Directors Taio Lawson and Susie McKenna, is now on sale.

Susie McKenna said today, "We're so excited about the cast we have assembled - some professional debuts and some very experienced veterans of the stage. Every evening they will give audiences a lively celebration of three migrant communities, where we take a journey through Kilburn and Brent and hear the different sounds, music and languages, watch our characters building a future and explore their different stories."

Taio Lawson added, "As we move through these plays, we also get soundbites and reality checks about the hostile environments that these migrant communities were living amongst, and by doing that, it makes their stories resonate with greater vibrancy because despite that hostile environment they shone, and continue to shine so bright. After the last 18 months, it's so important to us that we take time to come together to recognise and celebrate our local communities."

For audience safety and the safety of staff, cast and crew, NW Trilogy will play to a reduced capacity which allows more room between audience members.

For more information https://kilntheatre.com/your-safety/.

Building on the success and resonance of their Kiln Community Appeal which raised over £100,000 to support local initiatives, Kiln Theatre has launched the NW Trilogy Fundraising Appeal. With a target of £25,000, all funds raised will go towards putting these Brent stories on stage, showcasing the vibrancy, activism and brilliance of the borough.

For further information: https://kilntheatre.com/nw-trilogy-appeal/

Kiln Theatre has been granted the use of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre's See It Safely mark. The mark certifies that they are complying with the latest Government and industry COVID-19 guidelines, to ensure the safety of their staff and audiences. Ticket holders can find out more here [https://officiallondontheatre.com/see-it-safely/] about the measures that have been put in place ahead of their visit, and what they will need to know beforehand.

