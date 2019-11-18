Full Casting Announced For First UK Tour Of ONCE
Full casting is announced today for Once, which embarks on its first major UK tour from January 2020, following a run at Fairfield Halls, Croydon from Thursday 19 December to Saturday 11 January.
Joining the previously announced Daniel Healy as Guy and Emma Lucia as Girl are Dan Bottomley as Billy, Matthew Burns as Eamon, Ellen Chivers as Reza, Rosalind Ford as Ex-Girlfriend, Lloyd Gorman as Svejc, David Heywood as Emcee, Samuel Martin as Bank Manager, Peter Peverley as Da, Susannah Van Den Berg as Baruska and James William-Pattison as Andrej. The cast also includes Emma Fraser, Seán Keany, Hanna Khogali and Conor McFarlane.
Based on the critically acclaimed and much-loved film, Once tells the uplifting yet yearning story of two lost souls - a Dublin street busker and a Czech musician - who unexpectedly fall in love. Following their relationship across five short days, big changes happen to both of them in little ways. Celebrated for its original score including the Academy Award-winning song Falling Slowly, Once is a spell-binding and uplifting story of hopes and dreams.
Once embarks on its first major UK tour after acclaimed runs on Broadway and in the West End, and having won awards across the world including the Academy Award for Best Original Song, a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, eight Tony Awards and an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.
Following a run at Fairfield Halls, Croydon from Thursday 19 December 2019 - Saturday 11 January 2020, the tour will visit Southend, Liverpool, York, Woking, Milton Keynes, Ipswich, Bath, Coventry, Stoke, Malvern, Aberdeen, Nottingham, Oxford, Brighton, Sheffield, Cardiff, Southampton, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Canterbury, Leicester, Salford, Newcastle, Plymouth, Glasgow and Hull.
Daniel Healy and Emma Lucia return to the roles of 'Guy' and 'Girl' after receiving critical and audience acclaim in the production's premiere last year at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich and Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Daniel Healy is a singer-songwriter, musician and actor, who has co-written songs for multi-platinum artist Ronan Keating including the single Breathe, which topped the BBC Radio 2 Playlist. Theatre credits include Backbeat and Once, both in the West End. Emma Lucia made her professional debut as Marilyn and understudying Carole King in the UK Tour of Beautiful, before taking on the role of Girl in Once.
Once is directed by Peter Rowe with set and costume design by Libby Watson, musical supervision by Ben Goddard, choreography by Francesca Jaynes, lighting design by Mark Dymock, sound design by James Cook, projection design by Peter Hazelwood and orchestrations by Martin Lowe. Casting is by Debbie O'Brien.
Based on the cult 2007 Irish indie feature, originally shot on a micro-budget of just $160,000, Once premiered at the New York Theatre Workshop in 2011 before transferring to Broadway in 2012. There it won eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Productions have since opened all over the world, including the West End production in 2013 which received the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.
Once has a Book by award-winning Irish playwright and screenwriter Enda Walsh, and Music & Lyrics by Academy Award winning Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová who, for Falling Slowly, won the Oscar for Best Original Song. It is based on the motion picture Written and Directed by John Carney. The Original Production Concept is by John Tiffany.
Tour Dates
Thursday 19 December - Saturday 11 January 2020
ASHCROFT THEATRE at FAIRFIELD HALLS, CROYDON
Box Office: www.fairfield.co.uk / 020 3292 0002
Monday 13 - Saturday 18 January 2020
SOUTHEND CLIFFS PAVILION
Box Office: www.southendtheatres.org.uk / 01702 351 135
Monday 20 - Saturday 25 January 2020
LIVERPOOL EMPIRE THEATRE
Box Office: www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire / 0844 871 3017
Monday 3 - Saturday 8 February 2020
YORK GRAND OPERA HOUSE
Box Office: www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york / 0844 871 3024
Monday 10 - Saturday 15 February 2020
WOKING NEW VICTORIA THEATRE
Box Office: www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre / 0844 871 7645
Monday 17 - Saturday 22 February 2020
MILTON KEYNES THEATRE
Box Office: www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre / 0844 871 7652
Monday 24 February - Saturday 1 March 2020
IPSWICH NEW WOLSEY THEATRE
Box Office: www.wolseytheatre.co.uk / 01473 295 900
Monday 2 - Saturday 7 March 2020
BATH THEATRE ROYAL
Box Office: www.theatreroyal.org.uk / 01225 448844
Tuesday 10 - Saturday 14 March 2020
COVENTRY BELGRADE THEATRE
Box Office: www.belgrade.co.uk / 024 7655 3055
Tuesday 17 - Saturday 21 March 2020
STOKE REGENT THEATRE
Box Office: www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre / 0844 871 7649
Monday 23 - Saturday 28 March 2020
MALVERN FESTIVAL THEATRE
Box Office: www.malvern-theatres.co.uk / 01684 892277
Monday 30 March - Saturday 4 April 2020
ABERDEEN HIS MAJESTY'S THEATRE
Box Office: www.aberdeenperformingarts.com / 01224 641122
Monday 6 - Saturday 11 April 2020
NOTTINGHAM THEATRE ROYAL
Box Office: www.trch.co.uk / 0115 989 5555
Tuesday 14 - Saturday 18 April 2020
OXFORD NEW THEATRE
Box Office: www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford / 0844 871 3020
Monday 20 - Saturday 25 April 2020
BRIGHTON THEATRE ROYAL
Box Office: www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton / 0844 871 7650
Tuesday 5 - Saturday 9 May 2020
SHEFFIELD LYCEUM THEATRE
Box Office: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk / 0114 249 6000
Monday 11 - Saturday 16 May 2020
CARDIFF WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE
Box Office: www.wmc.org.uk / 029 2063 6464
Monday 18 - Saturday 23 May 2020
SOUTHAMPTON MAYFLOWER THEATRE
Box Office: www.mayflower.org.uk / 02380 711811
Tuesday 26 - Saturday 30 May 2020
EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE
Box Office: www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse / 0844 871 3014
Monday 1 - Saturday 6 June 2020
BIRMINGHAM ALEXANDRA THEATRE
Box Office: www.atgtickets.com/venues/alexandra-theatre-birmingham / 0844 871 3011
Monday 8 - Saturday 13 June 2020
CANTERBURY MARLOWE THEATRE
Box Office: www.marlowetheatre.com / 01227 787787
Monday 15 - Saturday 20 June 2020
LEICESTER CURVE
Box Office: www.curveonline.co.uk / 0116 242 3595
Monday 22 - Saturday 27 June 2020
SALFORD THE LOWRY
Box Office: www.thelowry.com / 0343 208 6000
Monday 6 - Saturday 11 July 2020
PLYMOUTH THEATRE ROYAL
Box Office: www.theatreroyal.com / 01752 267222
Monday 13 - Saturday 18 July 2020
GLASGOW KING'S THEATRE
Box Office: www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre / 0844 871 7648
Monday 20 - Saturday 25 July 2020
HULL NEW THEATRE
Box Office: www.hulltheatres.co.uk / 01482 300 306