Full Cast Revealed For UK Tour of FRANKENSTEIN

The tour begins at the Churchill Theatre Bromley on 14 September, before playing at 10 further venues around the country.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

Full casting has been announced for Séan Aydon’s brand-new adaption of Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein which will start a major UK theatre tour at the Churchill Theatre Bromley on 14 September, before playing 10 further venues around the country.

Eleanor McLoughlin will play ‘Victoria Frankenstein’ with Basienka Blake as ‘Captain/Richter’, Cameron Robertson as ‘The Creature’, Dale Mathurin as ‘Henry’ and Lula Marsh as ‘Elizabeth’ .

Eleanor McLoughlin’s credits include ‘Mollie Ralston’ in The Mousetrap West End and ‘Perdita’ in Cheek by Jowl’s The Winter’s Tale US Tour.

Basienka Blake recently played ‘Madam Boussiron’ in We’ll Always Have Paris for the Mill at Sonning and UK tours include Rufus Norris’s Cabaret and The Da Vinci Code.

Cameron Robertson’s stage credits include Theatre Royal Bath’s production of Oleanna and For King and Country at Southwark Playhouse.

Dale Mathurin has appeared in Coming to England at Birmingham Rep, in Jamie Lloyd’s Evita at Regents Park Open Air Theatre as well as in a host of roles at the RSC.

Lula Marsh has just graduated from the Manchester School of Theatre and was shortlisted for the BBC Carleton Hobbs Bursary Award.

This new thriller, inspired by the classic gothic novel and complete with a stunning original score, explores the very fabric of what makes us human and the ultimate cost of chasing “perfection”.  

1943. Whilst Europe tears itself apart, two women hide from their past at what feels like the very end of the world. And one of them has a terrifying story to tell…

“I created life. You don’t believe me but it’s true. I didn’t start from scratch of course but out of portions and odd ends I made something –alive. But what I created... it wasn’t a superhuman. It was a monster.”

Frankenstein is an electrifying reimagining of the world’s favourite horror story that will send shivers down the spine and ignite the imagination.

The production is unsuitable for under 12s.

Frankenstein is produced by Tilted Wig Productions.

FRANKENSTEIN TOUR DATES 2023

14 - 16 September                Churchill Theatre Bromley

19 - 23 September               Derby Theatre

26 - 30 September              Exeter Northcott

3-7 October                          Cambridge Arts Theatre

10 - 14 October                     Theatre By The Lake, Keswick

17 - 21 October                      Darlington Hippodrome

24 - 28 October                   York Theatre Royal

31 October - 4 November  Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

7 - 11 November                    Ipswich New Wolsey Theatre

14 - 18 November                 Malvern Theatres

21 - 25 November                Devonshire Park Theatre Eastbourne




Recommended For You