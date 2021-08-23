Full Cast Announced For New Touring Adaptation Of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW

Full casting has been announced for the thrilling new touring production of Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Taking on the role of Ichabod Crane is Sam Jackson (Skins, E4; Beautiful Thing, National Tour) alongside Rose Quentin (York Witches Society, MSR Media), Lewis Cope (Vera, ITV; Witness for the Prosecution, London County Hall) and Tommy Sim'aan (As You Like It, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse; Doctors, BBC). They will join the previously announced Wendi Peters and Bill Ward.

Adapted by acclaimed playwright Philip Meeks (Murder, Margaret and Me; Harpy), and under the direction of by Jake Smith (The Hound of the Baskervilles; A Christmas Carol; I'm Gonna Pray For You So Hard), the premiere production seeks to unleash terror on the stage. The ghoulish and edge-of-the-seat experience will tour theatres across the UK from September.

An exciting creative team will resurrect the Headless Horseman and bring the Hollow to life, with jaw-dropping illusions by Filipe J. Carvalho (Back To The Future The Musical; Secret Cinema presents Stranger Things), design by Amy Watts, choreography by Chris Cuming, lighting by Jason Addison and sound design by Sam Glossop. Transforming the American Dream into the American Gothic, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is a heart-pounding visual masterpiece revitalising the classic text for new audiences.

With Hallowmas fast approaching, Sleepy Hollow simmers with anticipation. Arriving as the new teacher, Ichabod Crane finds himself embroiled in the secrets and unsettling traditions of the locals. However, all is not as it seems. When disturbing events overwhelm the small town, he finds himself swept up in a dangerous mystery which leaves him doubting his own sanity.

Producer Katherine Senior of Tilted Wig Productions comments, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is set to be an epic piece of theatre, combining a stellar cast with a fantastic script and theatrical illusions that will blow your mind! It's incredibly exciting to be creating new work once again for the regions, as we've been planning this production for some time. We are thrilled to be heading back on the road and cannot wait to visit local theatres with this show.

Tour Dates:

30th September - 2nd October Churchill Theatre Bromley

High Street, Bromley, BR1 1HA

https://churchilltheatre.co.uk/Online/

5th - 9th October York Theatre Royal

St Leonard's Pl, York YO1 7HD

https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/

12th - 16th October MAST, Southampton

142, 144 Above Bar St, Southampton SO14 7DU

https://www.mayflowerstudios.org.uk/

18th - 23rd October Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

Millbrook, Guildford GU1 3UX

https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/





26th - 30th October Oldham Coliseum

Fairbottom St, Oldham OL1 3SW

https://www.coliseum.org.uk/

2nd - 6th November Malvern Theatres

Grange Road, Malvern, WR14 3HB

https://www.malvern-theatres.co.uk/

8th - 13th November Edinburgh Kings Theatre

2 Leven St, Edinburgh EH3 9LQ

https://www.capitaltheatres.com/your-visit/kings-theatre

16th - 20th November Darlington Hippodrome

Parkgate, Darlington DL1 1RR

https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/

23rd - 27th November Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

8-10 Compton St, Eastbourne BN21 4BW

https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/venue/devonshire-park-theatre

29th November - 4th December Southend Palace Theatre

430 London Rd, Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea, SS0 9LA

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/default.asp