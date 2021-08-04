Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fuel Presents THE BODY REMEMBERS, Touring Beginning in October

pixeltracker

The production opens 7 October at the Bernie Grant Arts Centre.

Aug. 4, 2021  

Fuel Presents THE BODY REMEMBERS, Touring Beginning in October

Heather Agyepong's powerful new solo performance The Body Remembers explores how trauma lives in the body, particularly for Black British women across different generations. Through a unique and compelling relationship between the audience and artist, it creates a collective cathartic experience.

Created & performed by multidisciplinary artist & actor Heather Agyepong, The Body Remembers features interviews of Black British women in trauma recovery. The performance is inspired by the therapeutic practice of Authentic Movement with Agyepong as The Mover and the audience as The Witness. Featuring dynamic projections and an immersive soundscape which help the audience to re-discover the power of self-reflection as the start of recovery and healing. Co-created by Imogen Knight (movement) and Gail Babb (dramaturgy), The Body Remembers creates a space for audience and artist to attend to themselves and each other.

Tour Dates:

7, 8, 9 October
Bernie Grant Arts Centre
https://www.berniegrantcentre.co.uk/

20 - 23, 27 - 30 October, 1 - 4 November
Battersea Arts Centre
https://bac.org.uk/

12, 13 November
Tobacco Factory Theatres and In Between Time, Bristol
https://tobaccofactorytheatres.com/


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Tommy Kaiser Photo
Tommy Kaiser
Michael James Scott Photo
Michael James Scott
Fergie L. Philippe Photo
Fergie L. Philippe

More Hot Stories For You

  • LOVE, LOSS, & WHAT I WORE Comes To Theatre Tallahassee 8/26
  • The Ultimate QUEEN Celebration Will Be Performed at Coral Springs Center For The Arts in December
  • Photos: GREASE Is The Word At Broadway Palm
  • Local Community Leaders Drag It Out During Lips' NIGHT OF STARS Fundraiser