Francis Rossi Will Return To Warrington as Part Of UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Francis Rossi is returning to Parr Hall's historic stage as part of a 34-date tour of the UK.

The Status Quo legend will be revisiting many of his signature hits alongside some personal favourites and deeper cuts in Warrington on Saturday, 19 April, 2025.

As well as a refreshing take and new arrangements of some of his most loved and enduring material, Francis will also be sharing more stories about his incredible life in music.

Some of his backstage tales will include appearing more than 100 times on Top Of The Pops, why Quo went on first at Live Aid, life with Rick Parfitt, making the hits, fellow stars and misadventures across the world – all cut through with Francis' wit and humour.

The show will feature songs that Francis has never played before in this format as well as a promise to lift the curtain on what life was really like in one of Britain's best loved bands.

Francis said: “This is a brand new show, I have been experimenting with the catalogue and I know what works best. It's been fascinating and I have been amazed how well some songs work in a lower key, or with a different arrangement.

“There will be plenty of songs included that I haven't done before: Army, Dirty Water, Don't Waste My Time, Roll Over Lay Down, even Down Down – which I was very surprised to find worked this way, but it's fantastic.

“These shows are a real treat for me, they suit my voice really well, and I don't have to yell. Plus I know people enjoy the likes of Caroline, Paper Plane, Break The Rules, What You're Proposin' and Rockin' All Over The World so I'll be putting those in again too! This show lays out the story of Quo – some of the things that have happened I can barely believe myself – and it tells my own story too.”

Tickets, including a strictly limited number of VIP passes, go on sale on Friday at 10am. The VIP package consists of a pre-show meet-and-greet with Francis, a personal photo op, a chance to have one of your own items signed, one of the best seats in the house and an exclusive piece of merchandise.

Francis Rossi: Songs from the Status Quo Songbook and More is at Parr Hall on Saturday, 19 April. Call Box Office on 01925 442345 or visit https://parrhall.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/francis-rossi

Comments