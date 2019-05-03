Former SAS Soldier And Bodyguard To The Stars Mark Billy Billingham To Speak In Warrington

Former SAS Sergeant Major and bodyguard to the stars Mark Billy Billingham is visiting Warrington next year to share his amazing experiences.

The people of Warrington are being invited to join TV's most experienced, highest-ranking and most decorated SAS leader and sniper for an exciting evening of inspirational speaking and stories at Parr Hall.

After more than 20 years serving in the SAS, Billy worked as a bodyguard to A-list celebrities like Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Russell Crowe, Sir Michael Caine, Tom Cruise and many others.

He is recognisable as one of the stars of SAS: Who Dares Wins and also appeared in the 2015 action film The Gunman starring Sean Penn.

An Audience with Mark Billy Billingham, which takes place on Friday 17 May 2019, is hosted and produced by endurance world record breaker and author Mark Llewhellin.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org call Box Office on 01925 442345.





