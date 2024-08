Finalists and Professional Acts Set for Grand Theatre South Asian Dance Competition - JUST NAACH!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Finalists have been announced for the return of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre’s South Asian dance competition, JUST NAACH, which will be held on Sunday 15 September at 5pm, with tickets on sale now.

The finalists are Holyhead Di Shaan, Natyalaya Dance Company, Riya and Diya, Roshini Pink, The Vault Studios, Ultimate Bhangra and NilaKshi’s Bells and Seats who will all compete on the Grand Theatre stage to be crowned Wolverhampton’s South Asian Dance Champion of 2024.

Throughout the evening, the audience will also get to see exciting professional acts who will also perform - the line up features JK, Deesh Sandhu and Dhol Frequency.

JK is a singer hailing from the Midlands, JK is a tour-de-force vocalist who is a regular in the UK mela and performance circuit. JK is a multi-award-winning Panjabi vocalist who has toured the world and has sung at various South Asian festivals and events. His unique folk-led music has amassed him legions of fans with his most recent singles being streamed millions of times online. Instagram @JK.1

Deesh Sandhu is a London-born female vocalist now based in Wolverhampton, Deesh is a popular singer who has frequented traditional 'sangeets' (musical gatherings) around the country. A power-house vocalist whose style ranges between fusion and urban, Deesh has carved a name as a versatile artiste. Her most recent release was a duet with Asian music artist A-Lister Jazzy B, and Deesh has also appeared in a number of South Asian cinema films. Instagram@Deesh6Sandhu

Dhol Frequency Academy are one of the Midlands' finest drumming outfits, Dhol Frequency, are a well-known name in the world of entertainment through the infectious beats of the North Indian dhol drum. Hailing from Wolverhampton with national reach, Dhol Frequency has performed across the country and undertaken drumming workshops to create a more harmonious society. This is particularly evident through their 'Drop the Knife - Pick up the Dhol' initiative. Students from dhol frequency will open the show. Instagram @DholFrequency

The live celebration of South Asian Dance in the West Midlands, hosted by Radio XL presenter Manpreet Darroch will be judged by Amber Sandhu, Jaivant Patel, Priyasasha Kumari and Virdi Mazaria.

Manpreet Darroch is a radio host and youth engagement and communications specialist. Manpreet designs and develops artistic programmes to reach new audiences. He is passionate about arts and social justice.

Amber Sandhu is a Radio, TV and Sports Broadcaster from Wolverhampton. She presents across BBC Asian Network every Saturday afternoon and reports for Sky Sports News across their Premier League coverage. Her big TV breakthrough came as the lead reporter for Midlands Today at the Commonweath Games, whilst with her two sporting loves of football and cricket, she has reported and presented across a number of tournaments such as The Hundred for BBC Sport and Women's Ashes for Sky Sports. Amber has also previously been heard on BBC Radio WM and 5live. This summer, Amber will be a live host for Team GB across the Paris Olympics.

Jaivant Patel is an unapologetic Gujarati queer dancemaker and one of the leading voices in amplifying LGBTQIA+ South Asian narratives, on the UK and international arts/cultural landscape. Jaivant's artistic journey seeks to authentically assimilate Kathak into a creative practice, complimenting his contemporary dance background. Jaivant's approach to Kathak integrates a curiosity in understanding the classical form's unique nuances rooted in diaspora heritage and relationship to his own British-Indian identity. Jaivant leads the award-winning Jaivant Patel Company, creating bold work that reimagines pertinent global intercultural narratives and joyfully celebrates the intersectionality of modern lived experiences. Works include the award-nominated production YAATRA, dance film I Am Your Skin and award-winning production Waltzing The Blue Gods. A new work entitled Astitva will tour from 2025.

Priyashasha Kumari is an actress based in the midlands, she graduated in Contemporary theatre and Performance in 2016 and since then has appeared on TV and radio. Priyasasha has filmed for the BBC, ITV, toured nationally with Bill Kenwright Productions and starred in numerous short films. Her most recent role, featuring as Series Regular Samia Choudhry in the BBC’s reboot of popular high school drama Waterloo Road.

Virdi Mazaria has been in this music game for many years. With a massive passion of Rap & R&B music, he has started his own genre called W&P. Western & Punjabi is a genre where Rap music is collaborated with Punjabi samples giving it that fusion sound. Doing Bhangra for the past 6 years his passion in the dance world is up there! Following his recent success on The Apprentice Season 18, Virdi has launched his digital marketing agency, Aventus Social. Having got the famous "Keep in touch" from Lord Sugar, Virdi continues his journey, striving to make his mark in the mainstream world as a South Asian entrepreneur/personality.

Whether you plan to enter or support from your seat, JUST NAACH will be a thrilling evening for all involved. Cheer for your favourite act and find out who will be crowned champion!

The winning performer or group will win 50 tickets to the pantomime BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in January 2025 as well as a winner’s trophy.

Tickets to be in the live audience are on sale now at grandtheatre.co.uk.

