Final Casting Announced For The Mill at Sonning's TOP HAT

Performances run 16 November – 30 December 2022.

Oct. 11, 2022  

Final casting is announced for the eagerly awaited return of the Mill art Sonning's critically acclaimed 2021 tap-tastic production of the classic musical 'Top Hat'.

Following a summer season at the Mill as young newly wed lawyer Paul in Neil Simon's classic comedy 'Barefoot on the Park', Jonny Labey ('Strictly Ballroom' in the West End, 'Rehab The Musical', Playground Theatre, BBC 'EastEnders') stars as Jerry Travers.

The cast also includes returning cast members Billie-Kay as Dale Tremont, Paul Kemble (Horace), and Brendan Cull (Bates), with Julia J. Nagle (as Madge), Andy Rees (Beddini), and an ensemble featuring Hannah Amin, Joe Boyle, George Deller, Nathan Elwick, Gabriela Gregorian, Leah Harris, Reece Kerridge and Greta McKinnon.

Based on the 1935 RKO film of the same name, 'Top Hat' tells the story of Broadway sensation Jerry Travers, who dances his way across Europe to win the heart of society girl Dale Tremont.

With an uplifting and witty script, this show celebrates 1930s song, style and romance. Underpinning every scene are Irving Berlin's magnificent songs including 'Puttin' on the Ritz', 'Cheek to Cheek', 'Isn't This a Lovely Day', and of course, 'Top Hat, White Tie & Tails'.

A masterpiece of musical theatre that brings the glamour of Hollywood's golden age and the magic of the world famous dance partnership of Fred Astaire & Ginger Rogers to the stage, 'Top Hat' will get a second Christmas season from 16 November - 30 December, 2022.


