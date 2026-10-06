Final Autumn Dates Set For David Benson's MY LIFE WITH KENNETH WILLIAMS

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

David Benson will bring MY LIFE WITH Kenneth Williams to five venues this October for the final autumn dates of his centenary celebration of the much-missed Carry On star, radio favourite and outrageous chat show raconteur.

The final autumn dates kick off with a return to London's Circle & Star theatre, where the show held its sold-out premiere earlier this year, on Sunday 11 October. The tour then visits Twickenham, Barnard Castle, Mansfield and Walsall, running until 30 October 2026.

In 1996, David Benson took the Edinburgh Fringe by storm with his debut solo show, Think No Evil of Us: My Life with Kenneth Williams, winning a coveted Scotsman Fringe First Award. Thirty years on, and in the year that marks the centenary of Williams' birth on 22 February 1926, Benson revisits his classic performance in a new and revised version of the hit show.

Benson gives an unsparing portrayal of the tormented comic genius, moving from hilarity to self-pity in public and in private. His uncanny portrayal has won praise from Williams' closest friends, including Dame Maggie Smith and Dame Barbara Windsor.

In 1975, at the age of 13, Benson wrote a short story, The Rag-and-Bone Man, for a competition on the BBC children's programme Jackanory. Chosen as a winner from 15,000 entries by Kenneth Williams himself, the story was then performed by Williams on national television.

Benson recalls: “At the time, it was a huge embarrassment to me. I was now associated in the minds of my enemies at school with the most outrageously camp man in England. For a schoolboy desperately struggling with his sexuality in the hostile environment of 1970s Britain, the connection was mortifying. As I found out at school next day…

The publication of Williams' diaries in 1994 later revealed a man every bit as terrified of his sexual nature as the Birmingham schoolboy whose writing had caught his eye.

This new edition includes extracts from the only surviving recording of that 1975 broadcast. With characteristic honesty, Benson also tells of the day a visiting BBC researcher inadvertently captured on tape the terrifying reality of his home life: his mother's descent into paranoid psychosis.

Tour Dates

LONDON – CIRCLE & STAR

Sunday 11 October 2026 at 2pm

TWICKENHAM – THE EXCHANGE

Thursday 15 October 2026 at 2pm and 7.30pm

BARNARD CASTLE – THE WITHAM

Wednesday 21 October 2026 at 7.30pm

MANSFIELD – MANSFIELD PALACE THEATRE

Thursday 22 October 2026 at 7.30pm

WALSALL – WALSALL ARENA AND ARTS CENTRE

Friday 30 October 2026 at 7.30pm

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 18 Hrs 07 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming