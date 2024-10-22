Farnham Maltings Reveals Cast and Creative Team For CHRISTMAS IN EXETER STREET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Farnham Maltings has announcedthe cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Christmas in Exeter Street. Bringing Diana Hendry and John Lawrence's children's book to life, Christmas in Exeter Street will be performed at Farnham Maltings from Fri 13 - Tue 24 December.

37 characters, 7 animals and 10 instruments - all under one roof! Christmas in Exeter Street is the perfect festive treat. Maggie Mistletoe is hosting Christmas. She's expecting all the usual family members but come Christmas Eve the doorbell won't stop ringing as guest after unexpected guest arrives!

From eccentric Uncle Bartholomew who's just returned from Australia to Maggie's five aunts from Abingdon and their three Pekinese dogs, where will they all sleep?

Farnham Maltings' production of Christmas in Exeter Street promises brand new songs, plenty of humour and a generous sprinkle of festive magic. Suitable for anyone aged 3+.

The cast are Tricia Adele-Turner (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, West End; Dear Evan Hansen, West End; Legally Blonde, West End; We Will Rock You, West End), PETE ASHMORE (The Circle, Theatre Royal Bath/Orange Tree Theatre; Brief Encounter, Stephen Joseph Theatre; The Provoked Wife, RSC), FINLAY MCGUIGAN (The Snow Queen, Polka Theatre; The Tempest Re-Imagined, Regent's Park; Jack and the Beanstalk, Lyric Hammersmith) and OLIVIA WILLIAMSON (Errol's Garden, UK tour; Snow White, Immersion Theatre; Friendsical, UK tour).

The production will be directed by Max Hutchinson (Mrs Armitage on Wheels, Scoot Theatre and Farnham Maltings, A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Comedy of Errors, Scoot Theatre) with movement direction by CAT GILES (White, Feature Film; Mog the Forgetful Cat, Bristol Old Vic and UK tour; 58th Street, The Lost Estate)

Christmas in Exeter Street is adapted by CORDELIA O'NEILL (Anything Is Possible If You Think About It Hard Enough and No Place for a Woman) and designed by HARRY PIZZEY (Brief Encounter, The Watermill Theatre; Mrs Armitage on Wheels, Farnham Maltings and Scoot Theatre; A Midsummer Night's Dream, The HandleBards), with original music by Phil King (To Kill a Mockingbird, Regent's Park; Once, Lichfield Garrick; Jane Eyre, Bristol Old Vic) and lighting design by CHRIS MCDONNELL (Eurydice, Jermyn Street Theatre; Hamlet, Orange Tree Theatre; In Clay, Upstairs at the Gatehouse). Magic and illusions will be designed and directed by John Bulleid (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child UK, Palace Theatre; The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre, Duke of York's Theatre and UK Tour; The Prince of Egypt, Dominion Theatre; Oi Frog and Friends! Lyric Theatre, West End and UK tour).

Writer Cordelia O'Neill said, "I read Christmas in Exeter Street in February. February is not the time you want to read a Christmas book: you're recovering from January, you're waiting for the clocks to change, February is slow. Christmas is far away. Yet, Diana Hendry's book takes you back to Christmas in a moment. And it's not just the chocolate box house, the large turkey, the hats and crackers... it's the people, the openness, the never-ending guests and Maggie Mistletoe's constant generosity. Everything is possible and the crazy chaotic nature of the pages is everything one wants at Christmas and what I really wanted to encompass as I set about adapting."

Director Max Hutchinson said, "We're incredibly excited to have such a talented team joining us in Farnham this Christmas. I can't wait to get in the room with everyone and put all the elements together. Audiences can expect catchy tunes, lots of physical comedy and plenty of magic - all wrapped up in a beautiful story that is full of heart!"

This is Farnham Maltings' second Christmas production having worked with Bucket Club in 2023 to create The Christmas Lobster. For many years Farnham Maltings has created theatre productions to tour to rural and community venues in the south east and across the UK, including Mrs Armitage on Wheels by Scoot Theatre, The Band Back Together by Barney Norris, Mountain Music by Little Bulb Theatre and The Syrian Baker and It's A Wonderful Life by Farnham Maltings Theatre Company.

