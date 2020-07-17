Fane Launches FANE ONLINE Digital Programme of Live Streamed Events Featuring Ian McKellen, Graham Norton, and More

Leading production company Fane have announced the launch of Fane Online - a digital programme of live streamed events featuring an eclectic array of high-profile figures including Arsène Wenger, Armistead Maupin, Ian McKellen, Elizabeth Day, Ovie Soko, Monty Don, Sir Trevor McDonald, Graham Norton, Fatima Bhutto, Brit Bennett, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, The Receipts Podcast, Fortunately...with Fi and Jane, Stephanie Yeboah, Jay Rayner, Will Boyd and Lady Glenconner, with all shows going on sale at 10am on Friday 17th July.

Fane Online will bring a host of exclusive shows with celebrated authors, actors and podcasters direct to audiences in the comfort of their own home. The programme is launched in partnership with eight regional theatres/theatre organisations and four independent bookshops across the UK, helping to support the theatre and literary ecosystem in these difficult times, with partner theatre organisations including The Lowry Salford, Brighton Dome, HOME Manchester, Norwich Theatre, Leeds Town Hall, The PAA Yarm, Today Tix, AHL Venues Singapore and The Apex in Bury St Edmunds. The majority of book sales will be fulfilled in partnership with the At Home with 4 Indies bookshops.

Audiences are offered the option to buy a ticket that includes a book or a ticket to the show only, whilst worldwide viewing is available and the platform can host up to 100,000 viewers at any one time. All events will be filmed to the highest quality, delivering an at-home cinema-style experience that goes beyond the standard live stream.

Alex Fane, Managing Director of Fane, said: "It has been a tough few months for everyone involved in the arts, so it gives us huge joy to be able to collaborate with so many areas of the industry to deliver a new, creative, exciting proposition. Fane Online offers an unparalleled quality of at-home viewing with an incredibly broad list of shows. We believe that as soon as it is safe to do so audiences will rush back to theatres in great numbers, but until that point is reached we hope this comes as close as possible to being in the room with your favourite author, podcaster or actor."



The initial programme of online shows will go on sale at 10am on Friday 17th July, available from www.fane.co.uk. Further shows will be announced in due course.

