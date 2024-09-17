Family Revival Of Hans Christian Andersen's THE FIR TREE Will Open at Artsdepot This Winter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This festive period, How It Ended and artsdepot will present an imaginative and brand-new theatrical adaption of Hans Christian Andersen’s moral tale, The Fir Tree. Fusing movement, live music and song, live foley sound effects and puppetry, this meaningful and playful production is brimming with lessons and adventure for the whole family, to remind us of the enduring power of friendship, the legacy of great stories, and the importance of living in the present moment.

Marking the 180th anniversary of the book’s original publication date, the story centres around a little fir tree who longs for adventure and is desperate to grow up. Never satisfied, the young tree is not content with the sunlight and wind it receives, nor with its forest friends, but rather wishes to be bigger and older. The story's central themes have universal relatability and promote urgent lessons that will speak to audiences of all ages, including the importance of mental health, wellbeing, and environmental responsibility.

From the creators of Wild (Unicorn Theatre) and The Little Gardener (UK Tour), How It Ended’s winter production of The Fir Tree will see this classic tale revived through the company’s ambitious and engaging style of children’s theatre as part of artsdepot 20th anniversary celebrations. Written by Teresa Burns, this creative adaptation is being brought to the stage by Director Eva Sampson. Completing the team is Composer & Sound Designer Ellie Isherwood, Set & Costume Designer Ryan Dawson Laight and Nicola Crawford, Lighting Designer, with Foley Consultant Tom Espiner.

Writer and Co-Founder of How It Ended Teresa Burns comments, We’re really proud to be presenting a new adaptation of The Fir Tree this Christmas, and to be working with our local theatre artsdepot to create a festive show that is truly inclusive, and accessible to all. When I first read the story of The Fir Tree, its message really resonated with me on a profound level and its themes are as relevant today as they were in 1844 – the importance of connection, telling stories and as much as you can, living life in the present moment.

The Fir Tree is made with neurodiverse audiences in mind and all performances are Sensory Adapted. This means that the show has been designed for everyone to enjoy, including people with sensory sensitivities, people who are neurodiverse, have epilepsy, or learning disabilities.

