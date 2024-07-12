FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE Return To Council House For An Extended Autum Residency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Artistic Director Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Producer Jared Harford, and the whole team at Interactive Theatre International are excited to announce a whole new residency for Faulty Towers The Dining Experience in the Midlands this autumn.

You can be part of the action as Basil, Sybil and Manuel once again serve up mayhem on a plate alongside a 3-course meal and two hours of non-stop laughter in the Banqueting Suite at Council House, a beautiful Grade II listed in the heart of Birmingham city centre, from 23 October – 3 November 2024, following two previous sell-out residencies in 2023.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a highly interactive experience, where audiences enjoy a 3-course meal and 5-star comedy.

Rob Langston will play ‘Basil', with Nerine Skinner as ‘Sybil' and Ben Hood as ‘Manuel'.

When the audience become diners in the ‘Faulty Towers' restaurant, pretty much anything can happen – because 70% of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a 2-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a ‘70s-style 3-course meal together with a good dollop of mayhem. Expect the unexpected!

Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and others, the show has been touring the UK and internationally since 2008, having appeared in 43 countries to date, and employing 56 actors per season. The show has toured to over 1000 venues, with approximately 400 shows per year on average across the UK. A loving tribute to the BBC's classic TV series, the show has been seen by over a million people worldwide since the very first show at the Ridges Hotel in Brisbane on 24 April 1997.

Faulty Towers the Dining Experience is now the longest running immersive production in the UK, the longest running Fawlty Towers production, and the longest running show based on a TV series, in London. It is also the longest-running Fawlty Towers production of ANY KIND running worldwide.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving tribute to Fawlty Towers. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses scripts and a dining experience format devised by Imagination Workshop Pty Limited and is not endorsed in any way by John Cleese or Connie Booth.

