Extra Dates Added to JaackMaate's HAPPY HOUR PODCAST UK Tour

Extra dates will be on Saturday 11th February at the O2 Apollo Manchester and Monday 13th February at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In London.

Nov. 28, 2022  

Due to popular demand, the team behind the award-winning, smash hit Spotify podcast JaackMaate's Happy Hour, are adding extra dates to their first live UK tour. The Round Sheep Tour extra dates will be on Saturday 11th February at the O2 Apollo Manchester and Monday 13th February at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In London. This exclusive tour sees JaackMate, Stevie White and Robbie Knox head across the UK with shows in Birmingham, Reading, Guildford, Cardiff, Southampton, York, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Bristol, Cambridge and London.

Tickets for the extra dates go on sale at 11am on Friday 2nd December and are available from www.HappyHourLive.co.uk.

Presented by JaackMaate, Stevie White and Robbie Knox, Happy Hour is the most popular British podcast on Spotify and regularly tops the most listened to charts.

Happy Hour Live will feature plenty of shenanigans and fan favourites like Martin the Guinea Pig Centipede, Creepy Library and Mack Bean, as well as fan unfavourites, like Urban Legends.

There will be a chance for the audience to confess their sins, as well as a Q&A so fans can finally get an answer to their burning questions from the Happy Hour gang.

Book tickets at www.HappyHourLive.co.uk

Jaackmaate, or Jack Dean, is a Norwich-based YouTuber with 1.4 million subscribers. Jack has been a YouTuber for over a decade and started the Happy Hour podcast in 2018. He is a presenter for his favourite football team, West Ham United, and is a keen poker player and an aficionado of soft play areas.

Stevie White is a Twitch streamer and content creator signed to David Beckham's esports company Guild. After studying animation at university Stevie trained to be an optician, leaving in 2021 to work full time on Happy Hour and Twitch. He has a pet guinea pig called Martin.

Robbie Knox is a YouTuber, Twitch streamer, producer, director and writer. Robbie worked on Sky Sports' flagship sports entertainment show Soccer AM from 2000-2007 before leaving to start his own production company. He was the first goalkeeper to win a trophy at the new Wembley Stadium (whilst playing for a Soccer AM team) and used to live in a ski resort in Canada.




