Explore The History Of The Theatre Royal Brighton This February & March

It is an oral history project about the theatre in the 1950s and 60s, focusing on the people who worked there and attended as an audience.

A group of local volunteers have been trained in Oral History methods and are currently interviewing various people around the City with stories to tell about the Theatre. So far they have collected interviews from past audience members, technicians and actor Tony Adams (Crossroads) all talking fondly about their memories of the theatre at that time.

They have been gathering fascinating stories, and are excited to share them with the public in an initial pilot series of free talks, tours, workshops and experiences in Jan, Feb and March.



These kicked off on Saturday 29 January with an open day on and backstage at Theatre Royal Brighton, featuring Backstage tours, talks on 1950s & 60s Fashion and Post War British Theatre. Theatre historian Dr Helen Brooks presented an informative and entertaining talk about theatre at this momentous time of cultural change.



This will be followed by:

Sharing the Limelight, Sharing the Stage - Wed 2 Feb, Thu 3 Feb

Stories gathered so far will be shared in a promenade installation with readings, displays and props around the Theatre, backstage and onstage. Wednesday will feature a dance demo from Dorothy's Shoes and Thursday will feature songs of the time from Alison David.

Wed 2 Feb 7pm

Thu 3 Feb 7.30pm & 8.45pm

FREE but must be booked in advance*

Entrance through Theatre Royal Brighton main entrance on New Road

*www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/



Sharing the Limelight Then & Now Open Morning - Sat 5 Mar

Drop in and take a look at the stage and backstage, meet members of the team, find out what it was like in the 50s & 60s and how we do things now!

Sat 5 Mar 11am - 1pm

FREE drop in

Enter at Theatre Royal stage door on Bond Street