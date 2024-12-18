Exeter Northcott Reveals Associate Artist Slot Reserved for University of Exeter Graduates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Exeter Northcott Theatre is working with the University of Exeter to select a graduating, or recently graduated, theatre company to join its Associate scheme, as part of its new artist development programme Elevate. The selected theatre company will begin their association in Sep 2025, receiving a year of bespoke support, including free rehearsal space, artistic and administrative support from Northcott staff, platforms for sharing work, and free and discounted tickets.

Sam Parker, Exeter Northcott’s Artist Development Producer says “Exeter University has an incredible track record of producing theatre companies who make important contributions to the South-West arts ecology. By reserving an associateship for a graduating company, we hope to do our bit to ensure that the exciting artists coming through university pathways remain in the South West upon completing their studies.”

This announcement follows the appointment of five new Elevate Associates in Oct 2024 and the launch of the new artist development programme in Aug 2024, reflecting the Northcott’s ongoing commitment to supporting local artists at all stages of their careers.

Dr Adrian Curtin, Head of Subject for Drama at the University of Exeter, says “We are delighted and excited that the Northcott is making their Associate scheme available to Exeter Drama graduates. This scheme will enable graduates to launch their professional careers as theatre makers and consolidates a partnership between Exeter Drama and the Northcott which we are hoping to build on in the future.”

Based in the centre of Streatham campus, Exeter Northcott has a long history of close relationships with Exeter graduates. This Christmas, the theatre is co-producing a brand-new version of The Elves and the Shoemaker at its city-centre Barnfield Theatre with Exeter graduates PaddleBoat Theatre Company.

Artistic Director Katy Dash says “Sticking around in Exeter was the best thing for us and our company. We had spent three years at uni getting to know the local arts ecology. Once we graduated, we had so much invaluable support from the University and local arts associates programmes such as the Northcott’s, which allowed us to grow our company in the real world. Ten years later and we’re still working in partnership, bringing quality theatre to young audiences across the South West.”

By reserving one Elevate Associate slot for graduates, Exeter Northcott is keeping that pathway alive for the next generation of theatre makers. Find out more and support the Northcott’s work with artists on exeternorthcott.co.uk.



