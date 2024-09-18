Eun Sun Kim Makes Her Royal Opera Debut Conducting TOSCA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Korean conductor Eun Sun Kim will make her Royal Opera House debut on the Main Stage this November conducting Puccini's Tosca - her first major operatic conducting appearance in the UK. Over an expansive career, Eun Sun Kim has conducted at major international opera houses including The Metropolitan Opera, New York, Teatro alla Scala, Milan, and Wiener Staatsoper, and has been Music Director of San Francisco Opera since 2021.

This revival of Puccini's beloved opera marks the centenary of his death in November 1924. Tosca remains one of The Royal Opera's most performed operas, having been performed over 500 times at Covent Garden. Jonathan Kent's production has been a Covent Garden staple since its premiere in 2006.

The original cast included internationally renowned Welsh bass-baritone Bryn Terfel as Baron Scarpia – Terfel reprises the role this winter. The role of Floria Tosca will be shared by two outstanding sopranos: Natayla Romaniw returns to The Royal Opera following her commended House debut last Season in the same role (26, 29 Nov and 6, 8 (mat) Dec), and Chiara Isotton will make her Royal Opera debut in the performances on 11 and 13 December.

South Korean tenor SeokJong Baek returns to The Royal Opera following his celebrated performances of Puccini's Madama Butterfly last Season. Aled Hall performs as Spoletta, Ossian Huskinson as Cesare Angelotti, Jamie Woollard as Sciarrone, and Maurizio Muraro as the Sacristan.

