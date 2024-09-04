English National Ballet's SWAN LAKE is Headed to Cinemas Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



English National Ballet's production of Derek Deane’s Swan Lake in-the-round will be released to cinemas across the UK and internationally for the first time from Wednesday 30 October 2024. Tickets will go on sale from 11th September at ENBSwanLakeCinema.com.

Marking English National Ballet’s 75th Season, the cinema release of Swan Lake in-the-round gives dance fans the chance to experience the splendour of ballet on a grand scale. Derek Deane’s stunning in-the-round production has been enjoyed by over 500,000 people worldwide and offers an unmissable 360° view of one of the most popular ballets of all time. With 60 dancing swans, exquisite choreography and Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score played live by English National Ballet Philharmonic, the film will take you to the very heart of this celebrated classic.

Featuring Lead Principal Sangeun Lee as Odette/Odile and Principal Gareth Haw as Prince Siegfried, this production captures all the magic of the beloved ballet. From the breathtaking spectacle of shimmering swans moving in unison, to the captivating romance between Prince Siegfried and the Swan Queen Odette, this is cinema bursting with beauty, passion and betrayal.

Released by Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, the ballet was filmed live at the Royal Albert Hall in June 2024 and includes never-seen-before overhead angles which will give the cinema audience an aerial view of the genius choreography. Combining exceptional artistry, gorgeous spectacle and compelling drama, Swan Lake in-the-round is a cinematic masterpiece that will enthral and delight.





