Elmhurst Ballet School to Open Doors for Annual Open Day

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Aspiring young dancers will have the opportunity to step inside the world of Elmhurst Ballet School this November, when the Birmingham-based school opens its doors for its annual Open Day on Thursday 5 November.

The event offers young dancers aged 11 to 17, and their families, the chance to discover what it means to be part of Elmhurst's community of exceptional dancers and exceptional people, while gaining a first-hand insight into the School's unique combination of world-class vocational ballet training, academic education and pastoral support.

Across two sessions, visitors will be welcomed into Elmhurst's purpose-built Edgbaston facility, with a programme including a guided, student-led tour of the School's state-of-the-art facilities, the opportunity to meet expert subject teachers and members of the artistic team, and the chance to observe academic and artistic lessons in action.

The Open Day will also include a presentation in Elmhurst's theatre, led by members of the Senior Leadership Team and current students, sharing their experiences of what it is really like to live, dance, and learn at Elmhurst.

Speaking about the open day, Jessica Ward, Principal of Elmhurst Ballet School said: 'Choosing where to train is one of the biggest decisions a young dancer and their family will make. At Elmhurst, we want every prospective student to be able to see, hear and feel what makes our School different before making that decision.

Our Open Day is a chance to step inside Elmhurst and experience life here for yourself. You can watch our students in class, meet the teachers and pastoral team, talk to current students about their experiences and discover what it is really like to train at one of the UK's leading vocational ballet schools.

We are ambitious for our students. We want to develop exceptional dancers, but we also care deeply about the people they become. Our students receive intensive professional dance training alongside an outstanding academic education, with a strong focus on Health & Wellbeing and the support they need to thrive both inside and outside the studio.

For a young dancer who dreams of a career in ballet, choosing the right training environment can make all the difference. Elmhurst offers an extraordinary combination of high-level training, education, opportunity and community, and we are incredibly proud of the young people who train here.'

Founded in Camberley, Surrey, in 1923, Elmhurst was one of the UK's first vocational dance schools. In 2004, the School relocated to a purpose-built facility in Edgbaston, Birmingham, establishing a close association with Birmingham Royal Ballet.

Today, Elmhurst Ballet School is a world-renowned centre of excellence, providing full-time vocational ballet training alongside a comprehensive academic education for students aged 11 to 19. Students join the School from Year 7 and graduate after Year 14, with admission by audition.

For many young dancers and their families, choosing a vocational dance school is a significant decision. A large proportion of Elmhurst students live on-site, with many leaving home for the first time at a young age. The Open Day provides an opportunity for families to meet current students and staff, explore the School's facilities and find out more about the training, academic education and support available.

Financial support is also an important part of life at Elmhurst, with around 80% of students receiving financial support to train at the School in a typical year. Students come from across the UK and overseas, with approximately 20% from the Midlands, 65% from elsewhere in the UK and 15% from overseas.

The Open Day will run across two sessions:

SESSION 1 – 10.30AM–12.10PM

10.30am – Registration and refreshments

10.50am – Presentation in the Theatre

11.10am – Student-led tour of the School

12.10pm – End of session

SESSION 2 – 11.10AM–12.55PM

11.15am – Registration and refreshments

11.35am – Presentation in the Theatre

11.55am – Student-led tour of the School

12.55pm – End of session

Guests are welcome to leave following their student-led tour, and the end times shown are approximate.

Jessica Ward added, 'If you are considering vocational training, come and spend some time with us this November. Ask the questions that matter, meet the people who make Elmhurst what it is, see our training in action and imagine what your own future here could look like. We would love to welcome you and your family to Elmhurst.'

Elmhurst Ballet School's Open Day takes place on Thursday 5 November. Attendance is free, but places must be booked in advance: Elmhurst Ballet School Open Day 2026 Tickets, Elmhurst Ballet School, Birmingham | TryBooking United Kingdom

To find out more about Elmhurst Ballet School, please visit the school website elmhurstballetschool.org or follow the school's social media channels.

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