Eleanor Conway Brings Her 'You Might Recognise Me From Tinder' Tour To London's Lighthouse Theatre

You might recognise her from Tinder but if you don't, then you will do soon as Eleanor Conway heads out on national tour with her brand-new show from 21st February - 25th April.

Following up her global smash-hit Walk of Shame, Eleanor suspects she may have intimacy issues. She always has sex on the first date and hasn't got beyond a third date in over ten years. It's a shame because she's really good at sex. She's even crossed a line that many women have probably contemplated crossing on occasion but few have actually done: sex work. You know what they say... 'Choose a job you love and you'll never have to work a day in your life'.

You Might Recognise Me From Tinder is a candid look at intimacy, shagging and crossing lines. TMI guaranteed.

As an experienced music presenter, she's interviewed everyone from 50 Cent to Justin Bieber and spent her 20s cavorting round the world for Ministry of Sound and Virgin Music. Her debut tour Walk of Shame, detailing her battle with addiction, sold out dates in over 10 countries on a multi-award winning 100 date tour.

An advocate for drug and alcohol rehabilitation in 2018 she hosted Kaleidoscope's 50th celebration at the House of Lords as well as writing about her experiences dating in sobriety for The Guardian and guesting on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour. You may also recognise her from TalkRadio, Sky News, The Mirror and Daily Express.

Website: www.eleanorconway.com

Tour Dates

21st February 2020 Leicester: Brewdog

Box Office: 020 3740 3700

27th February 2020 Newcastle: Tyne Theatre & Opera House

Box Office: 0844 2491 000

28th February 2020 Teeside: Princess Alexandra Auditorium

Box Office: 01642 792587

29th February 2020 Inverness: Teuchters Comedy Club

1st March 2020 Edinburgh: Monkey Barrel

5th March 2020 Portsmouth: Groundlings Theatre

Box Office: 023 9273 7370

13th March 2020 London: Lighthouse

20th March 2020 Glasgow: Glasgow Comedy Festival

Box Office: 0844 873 7353

25th March 2020 Manchester: Frog & Bucket

Box Office: 0161 236 9805

26th March 2020 Dublin: The International

27th March 2020 London: Lighthouse

10th April 2020 London: Lighthouse

17th April 2020 Birmingham: Old Joint Stock Theatre

Box Office: 0121 200 1892

23rd April 2020 Liverpool: Hot Water Comedy Club

24th April 2020 London: Lighthouse

25th April 2020 South Molton: The Plough

Box Office: 01805 624624





